Here's why burnt bridges can kill your career in 2025

January is a month of reflection for many people, especially those hoping to change jobs in the new year.

If you want to stand out among the numerous job applications, you'll need more than good experience and/or qualifications to succeed.

Building your reputation and network has always been sound career advice, but a leadership expert says in today’s unprecedentedly competitive environment, they have taken on a new significance as they could become instant deal-makers or breakers when job hunting.

“The traditional CV submission and social media job search process is in disarray, which means that the cultivation of a strong network and stellar professional reputation that precedes you is more important than ever,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm.

While there aren’t readily available high-level statistics for the number of applications employers generally receive per vacancy in South Africa, a deep dive into LinkedIn’s applicant counts per job listing is sobering. It shows that there are literally thousands of applications whenever a single role is advertised.

“Within this context of your application having to compete with thousands of other applications, you need more in your arsenal than qualifications and experience. Your AI keywords can be on point, your CV flawless and your online presentation attractive – but most of your competition for any given role will boast the same.”

ALSO READ: Job hunting: What to consider

Burnt bridges and torched reputations can kill your career

Naidoo says this is where your reputation – good or bad – and networks make the difference.

“With traditional job boards becoming less effective due to oversaturation, your relationship-building efforts become paramount. The bridges you’ve burnt in the past will get you eliminated from the outset. With social media, it has become easier than ever for hiring managers to connect the dots.

“One of the first things hiring managers will do (assuming your application reached their desk), is to have a look at your online presence. Apart from the issue of professional online conduct, they will also look for connections. Who do you and the manager or company have in common? Chances are they will find something far sooner than six degrees of separation, and therein lies the rub.”

Naidoo says in the past, individuals would mostly take care not to burn bridges with more senior colleagues, managers or clients, while not always taking the same care to be a decent human being towards peers, less “senior” colleagues, or others they come into contact with.