Eleven signs your child might be addicted to drugs

At least 15.3-million people have drug use disorders, according to the World Health Organisation.

Addiction Center, on the other hand, states that about 25% of people who use illicit drugs develop an addiction.

South Africa is also one of the countries that has a serious problem, with many people abusing substances such as alcohol and drugs.

Substance abuse has destroyed lives, families, and the community at large.

Many people who struggle with substance abuse face an array of problems.

Many violent crimes, road fatalities, as well as gender-based violence and femicide can be traced to substance abuse.

People under the heavy influence of substances can engage in reckless behaviour, such as having unprotected sex, which can expose them to HIV/AIDS and unwanted pregnancies.

Sadly, some people begin experimenting with drugs from a young age, especially from an adolescent age.

According to the World Drug Report 2021, the population most at risk of using drugs is young people aged 15–34.

Children/teens who are on drugs might struggle to complete their studies.

Do you suspect that your child is on drugs? The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has shared common signs of those who are battling with drug addiction.

Loss of interest in day-to-day activities

Absence from school/dropping out

Change crowd (to hang out with those who are users)

Become moody, negative, cranky, or worried all the time

Have trouble concentrating

Lack of energy resulting in sleeping much more

Aggressive behaviour that will lead to getting into fights, being argumentative

Committing crime to feed the habit

Red or puffy eyes

Unexplainable weight gain or loss

Frequent runny nose.

If your child has any of the symptoms, seek help immediately.

Below are places where you can get help:

Call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) 24-hour Substance Abuse Helpline on 0800 12 13 14.

Call the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) on 011 892 3829.

Send a WhatsApp message to 076 535 1701.

