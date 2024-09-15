More than R13m worth of drugs seized at OR Tambo
Updated | By AFP
Gauteng police have seized drugs worth more than R13 million at the OR Tambo International Airport in the last two months.
Gauteng police have seized drugs worth more than R13 million at the OR Tambo International Airport in the last two months.
This includes R12 million worth of cocaine seized and nine drug mules that have been arrested.
On Friday evening police arrested a Nigerian drug mule.
The man had just landed from São Paulo and was connecting to Nigeria when he met with a cleaner at the airport and handed him airline headphones.
National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says police suspected that there was something amiss, and opened the aircraft headphones finding cocaine stashed in the headphones.
"The drug mule who claims he is a street vendor in Nigeria claims he was in Brazil to buy clothes and shoes which he sells in his home country - police are investigating this aspect - to prove that this may be used as a decoy by this drug trafficker.
"The cleaner, who noticed that police were hot on his heels evaded arrest."
Police have since launched a manhunt for him.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends
South Africans have a way of taking our culture wherever we go...Danny Guselli 1 day, 20 hours ago
-
Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend
Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare,...Carol Ofori 1 day, 20 hours ago