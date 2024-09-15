More than R13m worth of drugs seized at OR Tambo

This includes R12 million worth of cocaine seized and nine drug mules that have been arrested.





On Friday evening police arrested a Nigerian drug mule.





The man had just landed from São Paulo and was connecting to Nigeria when he met with a cleaner at the airport and handed him airline headphones.





National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says police suspected that there was something amiss, and opened the aircraft headphones finding cocaine stashed in the headphones.





"The drug mule who claims he is a street vendor in Nigeria claims he was in Brazil to buy clothes and shoes which he sells in his home country - police are investigating this aspect - to prove that this may be used as a decoy by this drug trafficker.





"The cleaner, who noticed that police were hot on his heels evaded arrest."





Police have since launched a manhunt for him.





