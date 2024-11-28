16 Days of Activism: A positive role men can play

We all have a role to play in ending Gender-Based Violence.

Men, who are often perpetrators of abuse, have a bigger role to play in ensuring that the world becomes a better and safer place.

According to a report by the United Nations, '60 per cent of all female homicides are committed by an intimate partner or a family member.'

The organisation also states that 'data shows that 140 women and girls die every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes.'

In South Africa, a rape is reported every 12 minutes.

Women and children can suffer the following types of abuse:

Physical violence

Verbal violence

Psychological violence

Sexual violence

Socio-economic violence

Domestic violence or in intimate relationships

Harassment and sexual harassment

Rape

Forced Marriage

Denial of resources, opportunities or services based on gender

Emotional abuse

Neglect (a form of abuse where adults who are responsible for caring for the children fail to meet their basic needs)

As the world observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Ndawo Yakho, a shelter for abused women and children in Gauteng, shares how males can offer support to victims of GBV and end the growing epidemic in the country.

Men have been given a voice and need to use their voices to speak out against the harmful practices of GBV.

Men can support GBV organisations by volunteering or offering financial support.

Men can act as agents of change and use their influence among peers to drive positive change in communities.

Men can choose to be role models and impart boys with good values. They can teach young boys about treating women with respect and dignity.

Men can use their power to stop GBV in families, communities and the nation.

Men must be available fathers and be actively involved in ensuring the protection of the females in their lives.

Men must stop harmful cultural practices that perpetuate GBV.

Men must support their kids and families financially to prevent putting their children in danger of men who might lure them with money and fancy things.

Men can affirm their girl children and boost their self-esteem.

Men can create a safe space for their girl children to open up about the challenges they face and some of their fears.

Men can hold each other accountable by reporting acts of GBV.

Victims of GBV can reach out to social development:

CALL NOW 0800 428 428.



(PLEASE CALL ME) *120* 7867#

Skype address – HelpmeGbv

SMS ‘help’ to 31531