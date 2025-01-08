Total Ninja Gateway: Time to get fit while having fun
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Get ready to jump, dodge, and conquer your way through Africa's largest inflatable and obstacle adventure park!
Durban, the wait is over! Total Ninja, Africa's largest inflatable and obstacle adventure park, has officially opened its doors at the iconic Gateway Theatre of Shopping. This action-packed destination promises an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers of all ages.
Total Ninja Gateway boasts an impressive lineup of activities, including the brand-new Battle Ball experience. This interactive, high-energy game is perfect for ages 4+ and adults, combining stamina, precision and timing for an adrenaline-pumping challenge.
Other star attractions include:
- Dodge Attack: A trampoline-based game of speed and strategy
- Strike Arena: An interactive space for testing aim, accuracy, and coordination
- Ninja Warrior Obstacle Courses: Test your strength, balance, and agility
- Trampoline Zone: Jump, flip, and soar through the air
- Bounce Pits: Perfect for burning off energy in a safe environment
-Warped Walls: Reach new heights with this fun and fitness-focused activity
What makes Total Ninja stand out is its unique approach to combining fun and fitness in a safe, accessible, and enjoyable way for all ages. With expert staff, world-class facilities, and a range of activities, Total Ninja Gateway is the perfect destination for various occasions, including:
- Family outings
- Birthday parties
- Team-building events
- Casual get-togethers
To make the most of your visit, consider pre-booking online, dressing comfortably, and arriving early.
Don't forget to stay hydrated and take the whole family along for an unforgettable adventure.
Contact details
Address: Gateway Theatre Of Shopping Shop F100, Parkade B, Level 2 1 Palm Boulevard Umhlanga Ridge Umhlanga, Durban, 4319, South Africa.
Phone: 031 630 0556
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://totalninja.co.za/total-ninja-gateway/
Opening timesMonday – Friday:
10 am – 9 pm
Saturdays & Sundays:
9 am – 9 pm
Follow us on social media:
