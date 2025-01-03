Experience winter all-year at Gateway's Snow Wonderland

Don’t let the blazing Durban heat stop you from having a great time. Escape the sweltering heat and step into a magical winter wonderland at Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s Snow Wonderland!

This year-round frosty adventure offers everything from adrenaline-pumping snow slopes to playful snowman building, where you can create your own snow sculpture and make snow angels.

Test your snowball-throwing skills at the target wall, and let the kids unleash their imagination in the snow play area.

You can purchase a Full Access Day Pass for just R105 to enjoy the slopes or come as a spectator for only R55.