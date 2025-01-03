 Experience winter all-year at Gateway's Snow Wonderland
Escape the sweltering Durban heat and enter a year-round winter wonderland at Gateway's Snow Wonderland

Snow Wonderland at Gateway
Snow Wonderland / Facebook

This year-round frosty adventure offers everything from adrenaline-pumping snow slopes to playful snowman building, where you can create your own snow sculpture and make snow angels.

Test your snowball-throwing skills at the target wall, and let the kids unleash their imagination in the snow play area.

You can purchase a Full Access Day Pass for just R105 to enjoy the slopes or come as a spectator for only R55. 

Snow Wonderland promises you hours of chilled fun, with the park’s temperature being a cozy 18-20°C; making it a cool escape from Durban’s scorching January days.

You can also grab yourself a warm drink at the café and stop by the snow shop for exclusive Snow Wonderland merchandise.

This Snow Wonderland is perfect for the whole family. Who doesn't love snow? Oh, and children under 2 get in for free!

You can find Snow Wonderland across from Electric Avenue at Gateway Theatre of Shopping's Food Republic. 

So, escape the scorching heat and enter the world of wintertainment at Snow Wonderland! 

