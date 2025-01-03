Acrobranch Hillcrest’s ‘tree-mendous’ adventures await
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Ready to branch out and try something new? Swing by Acrobranch Hillcrest for some ‘tree-rific’ fun.
Ready to branch out and try something new? Swing by Acrobranch Hillcrest for some ‘tree-rific’ fun.
It’s time to unleash your inner Tarzan (or Jane) at Acrobranch Hillcrest. This amazing adventure course features numerous obstacles and tree-top adventures for the whole family.
Here’s what to expect:
- Four exhilarating tree-top adventure courses: Catering to all ages and fitness levels, from kids as young as three to adults.
- Obstacles galore: Zip lines, balance beams, rope ladders, and more to test your physical and mental limits.
- Safety first: State-of-the-art equipment and expert instructors to ensure your safety throughout the adventure.
Courses for all ages and fitness levels
- Acro-Twigs (3-6 years): A fun and safe course designed for little ones to explore and play.
- Monkey Moves (7+ years): A beginner's course that gradually increases in height and difficulty.
- Swinging Tarzan (7+ years, 1.3m+ tall): An intermediate course with 18 action-packed obstacles to challenge you.
- High-Flying (9+ years, 1.3m+ tall): The ultimate Acrobranch challenge with 20 obstacles to test your agility and balance.
Contact Acrobranch Hillcrest to book your adventure and create unforgettable memories.
Call: 021 201 1121
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.acrobranch.co.za
http://www.acrobranch.co.za
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Image courtesy of Instagram
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago