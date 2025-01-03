 Acrobranch Hillcrest’s ‘tree-mendous’ adventures await
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Acrobranch Hillcrest’s ‘tree-mendous’ adventures await

Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Ready to branch out and try something new? Swing by Acrobranch Hillcrest for some ‘tree-rific’ fun.

Acrobranch image
Acrobranch poster / @acrobranchza / Instagram

It’s time to unleash your inner Tarzan (or Jane) at Acrobranch Hillcrest. This amazing adventure course features numerous obstacles and tree-top adventures for the whole family.

ALSO READ: Spot some amazing wildlife at the Bisley Nature Reserve

Here’s what to expect:

  • Four exhilarating tree-top adventure courses: Catering to all ages and fitness levels, from kids as young as three to adults.
  • Obstacles galore: Zip lines, balance beams, rope ladders, and more to test your physical and mental limits.
  • Safety first: State-of-the-art equipment and expert instructors to ensure your safety throughout the adventure.

Courses for all ages and fitness levels

  • Acro-Twigs (3-6 years): A fun and safe course designed for little ones to explore and play.
  • Monkey Moves (7+ years): A beginner's course that gradually increases in height and difficulty.
  • Swinging Tarzan (7+ years, 1.3m+ tall): An intermediate course with 18 action-packed obstacles to challenge you.
  • High-Flying (9+ years, 1.3m+ tall): The ultimate Acrobranch challenge with 20 obstacles to test your agility and balance.


Contact Acrobranch Hillcrest to book your adventure and create unforgettable memories.

Call: 021 201 1121
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.acrobranch.co.za

http://www.acrobranch.co.za

ALSO READ: Visit Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve in Durban North

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Things To Do In KZN TTDIKZN Things To Do In Durban

Image courtesy of Instagram

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.