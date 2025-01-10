Visit Lake Eland Game Reserve on the KZN South Coast

The Lake Eland Game Reserve is a great destination for the whole family. Whether you are looking for a day visit, a weekend getaway, or something fun to do with friends, this is the place to visit.

Lake Eland is described as a place that promotes peace and tranquillity.

"Covering an impressive 2500 hectares with diverse ecosystems of bushveld, grassland, coastal forest, wetland, and wild game, this natural landscape offers peace and tranquillity.

Brothers Eric and Trevor Dunstone purchased the land for conservation and founded the reserve in 2003. A large lake shaped like the eland, common in bushman paintings, gives the reserve its name “Lake Eland” in honour of this magnificent antelope and its symbolic meaning to the San." (Lake Eland)