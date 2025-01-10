Visit Lake Eland Game Reserve on the KZN South Coast
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"The perfect spot for day visitors, a family holiday, team building or a romantic getaway."
The Lake Eland Game Reserve is a great destination for the whole family. Whether you are looking for a day visit, a weekend getaway, or something fun to do with friends, this is the place to visit.
Lake Eland is described as a place that promotes peace and tranquillity.
"Covering an impressive 2500 hectares with diverse ecosystems of bushveld, grassland, coastal forest, wetland, and wild game, this natural landscape offers peace and tranquillity.
Brothers Eric and Trevor Dunstone purchased the land for conservation and founded the reserve in 2003. A large lake shaped like the eland, common in bushman paintings, gives the reserve its name “Lake Eland” in honour of this magnificent antelope and its symbolic meaning to the San." (Lake Eland)
Watch the video below that shows a recent experience by a family - courtesy of TikTok.
@kelsibey What our day pass got us at Lake Eland Game Reserve #lakeelandgamereserve #lakeeland #kzntourism🇿🇦 #southafricatiktok #december2024 ♬ On Top Of The World - Imagine Dragons
When you visit Lake Eland, there are a variety of activities to participate in and around this majestic place.
You can walk across the 80-meter-long suspension bridge or zip around the Zipline Tour.
"Other activities include horse riding, hiking, single-track mountain bike trails, paintball, fishing, picnic sites, and 4x4 tracks."
Check out their timings below:
Reserve Gate Times | 7am — 5pm, Monday — Sunday
Day Visitor Entrance Fee | R80 per adult /R50 per child | Monday to Sunday
Zipline & Scooter Hours | 8:45 am — 3 pm (Last Tour)
You can find more information on the website Lake Eland.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
