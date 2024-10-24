Visit Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve in Durban North
This might be just the right amount of peace and beauty to get you feeling rejuvenated...
Here's a fun activity for the whole family that involves sightseeing, enjoying time outdoors, learning about flora and fauna, and being inspired by the beauty of nature...
The Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve in Durban North.
"The Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve, at the mouth of the Umgeni River, is a preserved natural estuarine ecosystem, the only one of its kind in Durban (eThekwini), KwaZulu-Natal. It is home to three protected mangrove species, and with its characteristic tidal fluxes it also plays host to enchanting mudskippers, little fish that propel themselves over their mudflat home using their pectoral fins. Fiddler crabs, with their distinctive large claws, are plentiful among the mangrove roots at low tide, along with marsh crabs and the threatened dwarf chameleon." (South Africa)
If you are new to the mangroves, let us provide some information.
"Mangroves are trees and shrubs adapted to life in a saltwater environment. All of these trees grow in areas with low-oxygen soil, where slow-moving water allows fine sediment to accumulate. Mangroves are usually found in tropical climates."
Mangroves are essential to our ecosystem, protecting the shorelines from storms, winds, waves, and floods. Their tangled root system makes them great preventers of erosion.
"They also help maintain water quality, filtering pollutants and trapping sediment originating from land. Mangroves also serve as a valuable nursery area for fish and invertebrates." (Instagram)
This is a must for nature lovers. It is open to the public every third Saturday of the month between 8am and 1pm. It is located on Riverside Rd, Prospect Hall, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal 4051; the entrance is off the side of the road, so be on the lookout.
Watch the video below from TikTok:
@justin.durban This is the epitome of a hidden gem. This tucked away little nature reserve in the heart of Durban North on Prospect Hall Road is open to the public on the third Saturday of every month from 8am to 1pm. Apart from the lovely mangroves and neat walkways, the crabs rule the area. The walkway is raised as the crabs live in the burrows under the sand. We had tons of fun watching them come out to eat leaves and go back inside. It was quite a sight. Always so beautiful being out in nature. 💚 #justindurban #durban #durbannorth #kzn #southafrica #beachwoodnaturereserve #naturelovers #wildlifeofsa #mangroves #crabspotting #travelkzn #visitdurban #durbantourism #southafricatravel #outdooradventures #hikinginsa #naturewalks #TikTokTravel #TikTokNature #exploreyourcity ♬ Coastline - Hollow Coves
You can follow The Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve on Instagram to find out more about their operating times.
