Visit Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve in Durban North

"The Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve, at the mouth of the Umgeni River, is a preserved natural estuarine ecosystem, the only one of its kind in Durban (eThekwini) , KwaZulu-Natal . It is home to three protected mangrove species, and with its characteristic tidal fluxes it also plays host to enchanting mudskippers, little fish that propel themselves over their mudflat home using their pectoral fins. Fiddler crabs, with their distinctive large claws, are plentiful among the mangrove roots at low tide, along with marsh crabs and the threatened dwarf chameleon." ( South Africa )

Here's a fun activity for the whole family that involves sightseeing, enjoying time outdoors, learning about flora and fauna, and being inspired by the beauty of nature...

If you are new to the mangroves, let us provide some information.

"Mangroves are trees and shrubs adapted to life in a saltwater environment. All of these trees grow in areas with low-oxygen soil, where slow-moving water allows fine sediment to accumulate. Mangroves are usually found in tropical climates."

Mangroves are essential to our ecosystem, protecting the shorelines from storms, winds, waves, and floods. Their tangled root system makes them great preventers of erosion.

"They also help maintain water quality, filtering pollutants and trapping sediment originating from land. Mangroves also serve as a valuable nursery area for fish and invertebrates." (Instagram)

This is a must for nature lovers. It is open to the public every third Saturday of the month between 8am and 1pm. It is located on Riverside Rd, Prospect Hall, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal 4051; the entrance is off the side of the road, so be on the lookout.

Watch the video below from TikTok: