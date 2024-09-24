Five fun things to do along KZN's North Coast
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We've got a host of things to keep you occupied if you are focusing your heritage day efforts on the North Coast today...
We've got a host of things to keep you occupied if you are focusing your heritage day efforts on the North Coast today...
If you are thinking of travelling on the North Coast of our beautiful province today, we have some fun things you can add to your list.
We bet you didn't know that KZN's North Coast offers a turtle tour or that there are hot springs in this direction. Here are five fun things to enjoy if and when you are travelling to the north coast of KwaZulu Natal.
1. Bhanga Nek Turtle Tour
Did you know that Bhanga Nek hosts the largest turtle population in South Africa? This is also a protected area for turtles, and it is the best spot to see turtles lay their eggs (well, between November and March).
Even though it is not the season to see the turtles, you can always enjoy the area, which boasts many lodges and picturesque bay views.
2. The Shu Shu Hot Springs - Eshowe
"These natural hot springs bubble from the ground onto an island in the middle of the Thukela River between Nkandla and Ntunjambili (Kranskop).
The hot water attracts many families during the midwinter holiday month of July, and the island becomes an unofficial campsite at that time of year. Another advantage of visiting the springs in winter is that the river level is lower, and access to the island is easier."
3. King Shaka Memorial Site - KwaDukuza
This is a beautiful opportunity to visit the Shaka Memorial Heritage Site. It was erected in 1932 to honour the Zulu king, and it includes a memorial garden and an interpretive centre. Look for the rock adjacent to the monument, where it is said King Shaka was sitting at the time of his assassination in 1828.
4. Rocktail Beach Camp - iSimangaliso Wetland Park
"Rocktail Beach, situated in a remote coastal forest area of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park up the North Coast, combines luxury and rusticity for a glorious beach and bush break where you feel like you’ve escaped life’s stresses. Each unit has an open-air feel inside the shower. The Honeymoon Suite has uninterrupted views of the welcoming Indian Ocean."
Read more: Picnic basket food ideas for Heritage Day
5. Lake Sibaya
This beautiful freshwater lake is home to abundant bird and animal life. It also forms part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is home to crocodiles and hippos.
"Lake Sibaya is home to KwaZulu-Natal’s second largest population of hippo and crocodiles. It is an important breeding, feeding and roosting area for a host of bird species." (iSimangaliso)
There are luxury lodges and campsites if you and the family want to stay a night and capture the amazing views.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage
"My favourite food in the whole world is...."
Can you guess what Danny G...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
South Africa's youngest Safari guide breaks our heritage down for us
This kid is the cutest, and we love how she broke down all the reasons t...Carol Ofori 5 hours ago