Five fun things to do along KZN's North Coast

If you are thinking of travelling on the North Coast of our beautiful province today, we have some fun things you can add to your list.

We bet you didn't know that KZN's North Coast offers a turtle tour or that there are hot springs in this direction. Here are five fun things to enjoy if and when you are travelling to the north coast of KwaZulu Natal.

Did you know that Bhanga Nek hosts the largest turtle population in South Africa? This is also a protected area for turtles, and it is the best spot to see turtles lay their eggs (well, between November and March).

Even though it is not the season to see the turtles, you can always enjoy the area, which boasts many lodges and picturesque bay views.

"These natural hot springs bubble from the ground onto an island in the middle of the Thukela River between Nkandla and Ntunjambili (Kranskop).

The hot water attracts many families during the midwinter holiday month of July, and the island becomes an unofficial campsite at that time of year. Another advantage of visiting the springs in winter is that the river level is lower, and access to the island is easier."