Lotus Aura Spa and Salon in Pietermaritzburg

As January winds down, many of us are searching for something relaxing, romantic, and rejuvenating to kick off the month of love.

Tucked away in the peaceful suburbs of Montrose, Pietermaritzburg, lies the perfect escape: Lotus Aura Spa and Salon.

This hidden gem promises a luxurious, holistic experience that nurtures your mind, body, and spirit. With a focus on the power of healing, the spa provides a peaceful sanctuary for ultimate relaxation.

From massages and facials to full-body treatments, Lotus Aura Spa and Salon offers a range of wellness treatments. To top it off, they also have a luxurious in-house hair salon.