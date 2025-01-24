 Lotus Aura Spa and Salon in Pietermaritzburg
Lotus Aura Spa and Salon in Pietermaritzburg

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Treat yourself to relaxation and rejuvenation at Lotus Aura Spa and Salon, where blissful treatments meet a serene setting. No need to wait for a formal invitation – just visit their website and book your spa day today.

A young woman enjoying a face massage in a spa salon
A young woman enjoying a face massage in a spa salon/iStock/Prostock-Studio

As January winds down, many of us are searching for something relaxing, romantic, and rejuvenating to kick off the month of love.

Tucked away in the peaceful suburbs of Montrose, Pietermaritzburg, lies the perfect escape: Lotus Aura Spa and Salon.

This hidden gem promises a luxurious, holistic experience that nurtures your mind, body, and spirit. With a focus on the power of healing, the spa provides a peaceful sanctuary for ultimate relaxation.

From massages and facials to full-body treatments, Lotus Aura Spa and Salon offers a range of wellness treatments. To top it off, they also have a luxurious in-house hair salon.

Watch a review of the spa and salon posted by a content creator from KZN – video courtesy of TikTok

Lotus Aura Spa📍 49 Montrose Drive in Pietermaritzburg. They offer alot of stuff, best to check out their website for the full menu. Website: www.lotusauraspa.co.za Truly hidden gem tucked away in the quiet Montrose suburb. These guys are a one stop spa - nails, facials, massages and even a hair salon. Trading Times for Spa: Mon-Thurs - 8am-5pm Fri and Sat - 8am - 6pm Sun - 9am - 5pm

Lotus Aura Spa and Salon has earned the title of a top-rated spa by Google, so you can rest assured that they uphold a high standard. 

Take a look at their Valentine's Specials below, shared on their Instagram page. 

For more information, visit their website: lotusauraspa.co.za

Address: 49 Montrose Drive, Montrose, Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa 3201

Image Courtesy of iStock

Show's Stories

