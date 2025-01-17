Nansindlela Socio Eco Park in Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg's hidden gem: Nansindlela Socio Eco Park
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you're looking to visit a well-maintained park with serene views, a kid's play area and some beautiful animal life, this one's for you.
If you're looking to visit a well-maintained park with serene views, a kid's play area and some beautiful animal life, this one's for you.
The Nansindlela Socio Eco Park is a hidden gem in Pietermaritzburg, tucked away at 882 Ottos Bluff Road.
This serene park is home to a variety of majestic animals, including rabbits, swans, peacocks, llamas, goats, and more.
For families, there are several jungle gyms and a dedicated play area for children, located near Tadinda Restaurant – a charming coffee shop and eatery within the park. Tadinda is strictly halal and specialises in delicious Mediterranean cuisine.
The Nansindlela Social Eco Park website offers limited information about its amenities. However, according to several visitors who have shared their experiences on social media, there is an entry fee of R25 per person for those aged two and older.
The park is beautifully maintained, featuring serene spots that are not only perfect for Instagram photos but also provide a peaceful escape.
Watch the video review below by a TikToker named Mandy Majola.
@mandysbahlemajola
📌Nansindlela Socio Eco Park 822 Otto's Bluff Road Pietermaritzburg♬ original sound - SUPTA
Here’s another video of the park, highlighting its neat and welcoming atmosphere – courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White Hou...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Something familiar washes up on Sydney beaches
Orb-shaped mysteries have been washing up on Australian shores since Oct...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago