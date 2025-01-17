 Nansindlela Socio Eco Park in Pietermaritzburg
Pietermaritzburg's hidden gem: Nansindlela Socio Eco Park

Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

If you're looking to visit a well-maintained park with serene views, a kid's play area and some beautiful animal life, this one's for you. 

Aerial view of the Nansindlela Social Eco Park
Aerial view of the Nansindlela Social Eco Park/Instagram Screenshot/tadinda_turkish_restaurant

The Nansindlela Socio Eco Park is a hidden gem in Pietermaritzburg, tucked away at 882 Ottos Bluff Road. 

This serene park is home to a variety of majestic animals, including rabbits, swans, peacocks, llamas, goats, and more.

For families, there are several jungle gyms and a dedicated play area for children, located near Tadinda Restaurant – a charming coffee shop and eatery within the park. Tadinda is strictly halal and specialises in delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

The Nansindlela Social Eco Park website offers limited information about its amenities. However, according to several visitors who have shared their experiences on social media, there is an entry fee of R25 per person for those aged two and older.

The park is beautifully maintained, featuring serene spots that are not only perfect for Instagram photos but also provide a peaceful escape.

Watch the video review below by a TikToker named Mandy Majola.

@mandysbahlemajola

📌Nansindlela Socio Eco Park 822 Otto's Bluff Road Pietermaritzburg

♬ original sound - SUPTA

Here’s another video of the park, highlighting its neat and welcoming atmosphere – courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram

