Bean Hunters Coffee Shop in Queensburgh

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This cute, family-friendly spot with a lovely play area is definitely worth a visit.

The outside of a coffee shop in Queensburgh
The outside of a coffee shop in Queensburgh/Instagram Screenshot/beanhuntersza

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect milkshake or a picturesque coffee shop in the Malvern/Queensburgh area, we’ve got just the place for you.

Bean Hunters Coffee Shop, located at 17 Hopewell Road, Queensburgh, Durban, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer a fantastic menu, a kids' play area, and even a bunny-feeding zone.

Plus, their milkshakes were voted the best in Durban earning them the Best of Durban award.

Check out this cool TikTok video shared by a Durbanite foodie who visited Bean Hunters Coffee Shop earlier this month. 


@laura.carnello @Bean Hunters Coffee Shop The sweetest day to start the new year! 🥰🫶🏻 #beanhunters #durbanfoodie #durban #coffeeshopsdurban #queensburgh #foodie ♬ cornelia street - marie ౨ৎ

Not only are their menu items affordable, but they also offer a special kiddie menu, making it perfect for families.

Bean Hunters Coffee Shop is available for bookings, so whether you're planning a birthday party or an afternoon tea, they’ve got you covered. Bookings are essential – call them at 083 262 7556 to reserve your spot!

Check out how delicious their milkshakes look – courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Instagram

