Bean Hunters Coffee Shop in Queensburgh
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This cute, family-friendly spot with a lovely play area is definitely worth a visit.
If you’re on the lookout for the perfect milkshake or a picturesque coffee shop in the Malvern/Queensburgh area, we’ve got just the place for you.
Bean Hunters Coffee Shop, located at 17 Hopewell Road, Queensburgh, Durban, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer a fantastic menu, a kids' play area, and even a bunny-feeding zone.
Plus, their milkshakes were voted the best in Durban earning them the Best of Durban award.
Check out this cool TikTok video shared by a Durbanite foodie who visited Bean Hunters Coffee Shop earlier this month.
@laura.carnello @Bean Hunters Coffee Shop The sweetest day to start the new year! 🥰🫶🏻 #beanhunters #durbanfoodie #durban #coffeeshopsdurban #queensburgh #foodie ♬ cornelia street - marie ౨ৎ
Not only are their menu items affordable, but they also offer a special kiddie menu, making it perfect for families.
Bean Hunters Coffee Shop is available for bookings, so whether you're planning a birthday party or an afternoon tea, they’ve got you covered. Bookings are essential – call them at 083 262 7556 to reserve your spot!
Check out how delicious their milkshakes look – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
