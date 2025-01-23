Bean Hunters Coffee Shop in Queensburgh

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect milkshake or a picturesque coffee shop in the Malvern/Queensburgh area, we’ve got just the place for you.

Bean Hunters Coffee Shop, located at 17 Hopewell Road, Queensburgh, Durban, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer a fantastic menu, a kids' play area, and even a bunny-feeding zone.

Plus, their milkshakes were voted the best in Durban earning them the Best of Durban award.