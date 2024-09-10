The history behind famous statues around KZN

There is a rich history to be absorbed from the metal-bronzed monuments around KwaZulu-Natal.

Each holds several messages about hope, triumph, heritage and more.

A few of the statues that are must-see attractions include The Mahatma Gandhi statue on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg, Chief Albert Luthuli in KwaDukuza/Stanger, The John Ross Statue in Victoria Embankment in Durban Central, King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo on the corner of Berea Road and Warwick Avenue in Durban, and Nelson Mandela at the Ohlange Institute in Inanda.

These are just a few that might be added to your list of places to visit, and we often wonder what stories they could tell about the people that have visited their monumental honours.

The Mahatma Gandhi statue

Mahatma Gandhi holds excellent honour in our province and South Africa as a whole. The history behind the significant placing of his statue comes from a time when he was thrown out of a train because of the colour of his skin.

"In this bronze statue, he is depicted in his traditional dhoti, staff in hand whilst the other hand reaches out in peace, the statue a commemoration of the centenary of his enforced removal in 1893 from the train because he was a man of colour in first class, who politely refused to move to third class. Mahatma Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, eleven of them in KwaZulu-Natal. The moment he was thrown off the train is believed to have been a pivotal point in his life and shaped his decision to remain in the country to resist the oppression of Indians." (SA Venues)