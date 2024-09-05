The most interesting waffle toppings in KZN
No, bugs are not one of the toppings...
Sometimes, the most unlikely places offer the most unique dishes. Waffles are a firm favourite among people, and we can confidently say that Durbanites are constantly searching for the best waffle spots in KZN.
Of course, there are a host of waffle joints in and around KZN; a popular one is in Ramsgate, The Waffle House. They offer the most exciting waffle toppings, including Hot Dutch Apple, Lemon Meringue, Banoffee, Chocolate Mousse, and a Salted Caramel Avalanche.
They also offer great savoury options such as Fresh Avo and Tomato, a Boerie Breakfast Waffle, and more.
Then there's Ms. Waffles, located in Morningside, which is also mobile. Here, you can eat your waffle on the go—it's a waffle on a stick.
This is a great dessert idea for the kids with a range of toppings over Belgian chocolate, from rainbow sprinkles to 24K Gold edible flakes.
Last but certainly not least, there's Love Waffles in Essenwood.
This waffle joint offers chicken tender waffles, lamb kebab waffles, creamy spinach waffles, and a unique Haji Ali waffle. Haji Ali is a mix of mashed potatoes, cheese, red onion, and green chutney.
Which of these would you be keen to try?
