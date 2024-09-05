The most interesting waffle toppings in KZN

Sometimes, the most unlikely places offer the most unique dishes. Waffles are a firm favourite among people, and we can confidently say that Durbanites are constantly searching for the best waffle spots in KZN.

Of course, there are a host of waffle joints in and around KZN; a popular one is in Ramsgate, The Waffle House. They offer the most exciting waffle toppings, including Hot Dutch Apple, Lemon Meringue, Banoffee, Chocolate Mousse, and a Salted Caramel Avalanche.

They also offer great savoury options such as Fresh Avo and Tomato, a Boerie Breakfast Waffle, and more.