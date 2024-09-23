ECR shares their top five Shisanyama spots in Durban
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Culture, food, family, friends, and good vibes, what does a good 'Shisanyama' consist of for you?
We wanted to celebrate Heritage Day with you by sharing some of our colleagues' favourite Shisanyama spots in and around Durban.
Shisanyama has become a big part of our culture as South Africans and represents our overall demeanour. Regardless of our personalised heritage, our diversity, and the varied practices that we hold close to our hearts, food, music, and heartiness are a part of our DNA as South Africans.
Here are some of the top Shisanyama spots our team suggested.
1. Exit Car Wash and Shisanyama
Located between Umlazi and Lamontville, this establishment promises the vibrant atmosphere of a Shisanyama while enjoying good music, and you can even get your car washed.
2. Mojo's Carwash and Shisanyama
This spot is in Chesterville/Mayville and hosts a carwash with deep , soulful sounds, Traditional African Food and Shisanyama.
Check out a video of their Sunday chilled vibes - courtesy of Instagram.
3. Mkhize RoofTop Shisa Nyama
Mkhize RoofTop is an established Shisanyama spot nestled in the heart of KwaMashu. This spot isn't just for the Shisanyama foodie but also offers a flavourful culinary experience.
Sadly, Mkhize RoofTop will be closed for maintenance this Heritage Day, but you should check it out if you are ever in the area.
4. The Joint Jazz Café
This jazzy spot is located on the promenade in South Beach, Durban, and caters to Shisanyama lovers coupled with craft beer. What a combination...
5. Metro Gents
It is described as a fantastic spot with excellent meat and cold beverages, and it is a great company. Metro Gents is located in Umlazi.
Check out one of their videos from Instagram.
These are just some of the great spots in and around Durban; if you are looking for a proper street-style experience, there are other spots located in the townships, central Durban and other areas.
Enjoy your Braai Day with some Shisanyama and good company and remember to drive safely.
