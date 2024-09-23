ECR shares their top five Shisanyama spots in Durban

We wanted to celebrate Heritage Day with you by sharing some of our colleagues' favourite Shisanyama spots in and around Durban.

Shisanyama has become a big part of our culture as South Africans and represents our overall demeanour. Regardless of our personalised heritage, our diversity, and the varied practices that we hold close to our hearts, food, music, and heartiness are a part of our DNA as South Africans.

Here are some of the top Shisanyama spots our team suggested.

Located between Umlazi and Lamontville, this establishment promises the vibrant atmosphere of a Shisanyama while enjoying good music, and you can even get your car washed.

This spot is in Chesterville/Mayville and hosts a carwash with deep , soulful sounds, Traditional African Food and Shisanyama.

Check out a video of their Sunday chilled vibes - courtesy of Instagram.