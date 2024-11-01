 A hidden paradise in Scottburgh
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

A hidden paradise in Scottburgh

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Forget the international flights and hefty price tags, we've found a stunning, affordable holiday destination in KZN that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Blue Marlin All-Inclusive seascape
Blue Marlin All-Inclusive seascape / @lifewithpiwe / @TikTok

While many dream of far-flung destinations, a hidden gem awaits just a short drive away. In our home of KZN lies a beautiful coastal beauty and a wealth of experiences, perfect for a memorable getaway.

Local travel and lifestyle influencer, Piwe (@lifewithpiwe), recently took to TikTok to share her experience at Blue Marlin, a breathtaking holiday destination in Scottburgh. 

ALSO READ: Phezulu Safari Park: A bush experience near Durban

The video quickly went viral, accumulating more than 840,000 views and over 50,000 likes.

Piwe opted for the All-Inclusive Seascape package. This luxurious experience includes a range of amenities, from gourmet dining to relaxing poolside views. The package offers unparalleled value.

Blue Marlin's idyllic location makes it a haven for relaxation and adventure. 

Whether you prefer lounging by the pool, exploring the pristine beaches or indulging in delicious cuisine.

Take a look at the clip here:

@lifewithpiwe Affordable summer vacation and getaway idea in KZN, South Africa #summer #summervacation #getaway #affordablegetaway #durban #travel #southafrica #vacation #getawayideas #holiday ♬ Mwaki - Zerb & Sofiya Nzau

ALSO READ:  Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!

Address:
180 Scott Street, Scottburgh, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal

Contact details
T: 039 978 3361
E: [email protected]
Central Reservations: 0861 010 347

Click here for more information.

Follow us on social media:

Image courtesy of TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.