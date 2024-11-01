A hidden paradise in Scottburgh
Forget the international flights and hefty price tags, we've found a stunning, affordable holiday destination in KZN that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
While many dream of far-flung destinations, a hidden gem awaits just a short drive away. In our home of KZN lies a beautiful coastal beauty and a wealth of experiences, perfect for a memorable getaway.
Local travel and lifestyle influencer, Piwe (@lifewithpiwe), recently took to TikTok to share her experience at Blue Marlin, a breathtaking holiday destination in Scottburgh.
The video quickly went viral, accumulating more than 840,000 views and over 50,000 likes.
Piwe opted for the All-Inclusive Seascape package. This luxurious experience includes a range of amenities, from gourmet dining to relaxing poolside views. The package offers unparalleled value.
Blue Marlin's idyllic location makes it a haven for relaxation and adventure.
Whether you prefer lounging by the pool, exploring the pristine beaches or indulging in delicious cuisine.
Take a look at the clip here:
@lifewithpiwe Affordable summer vacation and getaway idea in KZN, South Africa #summer #summervacation #getaway #affordablegetaway #durban #travel #southafrica #vacation #getawayideas #holiday ♬ Mwaki - Zerb & Sofiya Nzau
Address:
180 Scott Street, Scottburgh, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal
Contact details
T: 039 978 3361
E: [email protected]
Central Reservations: 0861 010 347
Click here for more information.
Image courtesy of TikTok
