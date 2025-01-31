A luxury cave experience at the Antbear Eco Lodge
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Experience a luxury cave stay for the month of love at the Antbear Eco Lodge in Drakensberg.
With the month of love around the corner, why not surprise your special someone with a romantic getaway like no other?
Nestled in the breathtaking Drakensberg, Antbear Eco Lodge offers a truly unique escape, with the Luxury Cave experience setting the stage for an unforgettable and romantic escape.
Whether you choose the Luxury Cave, Mountain View Suite, or Garden View Suite, you’ll be surrounded by majestic natural beauty – and the best part? It’s all pet-friendly, so your furry companion can join in on the adventure too!
Here are some of the things that make the Antbear Eco Lodge truly unique:
Stay in a luxury cave: A one-of-a-kind accommodation experience
Farm-to-fork dining: Fresh, locally sourced meals
Private dining: Enjoy an intimate and personalised experience
Welcoming to all: Proudly inclusive, family-friendly, and pet-friendly
Immersive nature: Surrounded by beautiful landscapes
Sustainable and eco-friendly: A stay that respects the environment
Fireplaces and jacuzzi baths: Cosy comforts for ultimate relaxation
Off the beaten track: Escape the ordinary and discover something special
Watch this beautifully made creative film about the Antbear Eco Lodge from YouTube.
The Antbear Eco Lodge's Luxury Cave offers a one-of-a-kind escape where couples can enjoy the charm of a cave stay without sacrificing comfort.
On warm, clear evenings, you can enjoy a candlelit dinner under the stars on your private deck – an unforgettable setting for romantic occasions like proposals and anniversaries.
This unique retreat features a king-size bed and luxurious amenities, including bathrobes, bathroom, separate Jacuzzi spa tub and shower, tea and coffee tray, maid service, slippers, wood burning fireplace with sitting area, hair dryer and a minibar fridge.
Check out the rates or explore their eGuide at www.antbear.com.
