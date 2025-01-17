Escape to Forryhill Farm: A nature haven in KZN

Tucked away in the indigenous Podocarpus Mistbelt Forest of KwaZulu Natal's Midlands, Forryhill Farm offers a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. This off-grid haven features a luxurious eco-pod, perfectly designed for nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful escape.

The Forest Pod, crafted by Willis Designer Projects, boasts ample glass windows, a spacious balcony, and a slipper bath, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding forest.

A self-catering kitchenette, boma fire, and stunning forest pool complete the ultimate relaxation experience.

Forryhill Farm is home to an array of wildlife, including bush buck, reed buck and the rare cape leopard. Bird enthusiasts will delight in spotting the Knysna Loeri, Nerina Trogon, and Crowned Cranes. Guided walks in the neighbouring Dargle Nature Reserve can be arranged.

The pod is just 20 minutes from Howick, it is conveniently situated for exploring the Midlands.

Come prepared for the elements, and get ready to unwind in this KZN nature haven.

For more information, you can head over to their website here or email them at [email protected].