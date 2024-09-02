Enjoy a breathtaking hike to Sleeping Beauty Cave
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
'This one is definitely going on my to-do list!' The Sleeping Beauty Cave is the perfect spot for hiking enthusiasts...
Spring is officially in the air, which means more sunshine and blooming nature. It's the perfect time to get back into hiking after a cold and gloomy winter.
Sleeping Beauty Cave is a much-loved hiking spot in KwaZulu-Natal. It's located within the Garden Castle Nature Reserve in Underberg. The hike is about five hours long.
Tanya Pembroke, an avid hiker who visited the hiking trail in July, described it as "truly breathtaking".
"You're in for a treat with this one. This truly breathtaking 8km, out-and-back hike takes you up past towering mountains and rock formations. Eventually leading you to Sleeping Beauty Cave, one of the biggest caves in the Southern Drakensberg," she wrote on her Instagram page.
She included a video of her hike to the cave, which captures just how beautiful and huge it is.
"OMG!!!!! I NEEEEEED to go there!!!! I can’t stop watching it," one of her followers wrote. Another follower commented: "This one is definitely going on my to-do list!"
According to SA Venues, trekking to the cave is "fairly easy", but "the last section, up a series of wooden steps, that is steep".
"If you do overnight you will need to book the cave with the KZN Wildlife Office.When you reach it, you will discover that the cave is rather enormous. Through it winds a little stream (which can dry up during winter) and there is plenty of flat rock space on which to sleep, although it can be damp so take ground sheets or plastic along."
Visit Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's website for more information.
