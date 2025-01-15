A kid-friendly spot for the holidays: Bona Terra Cafe

If you're looking for a place where kids can play while you unwind, we may have found the spot for you.

Bona Terra Café, tucked away in Assagay, Hillcrest, is a hidden gem in KZN. With its lovely playground area for the kids, it's a great spot for families.



Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the café is known for its wholesome breakfasts and lunches, wood-fired pizzas, home-baked treats like cakes and scones, and coffee.

Beyond the delicious fresh food, Bona Terra Café offers beautiful gardens and rustic decor that will make you feel as though you're visiting a farm.

