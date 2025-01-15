A kid-friendly spot for the holidays: Bona Terra Cafe

A kid-friendly spot for the holidays: Bona Terra Café
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Your kids will be singing your praises after you visit this outdoorsy café with its lovely playground.
If you're looking for a place where kids can play while you unwind, we may have found the spot for you.
Bona Terra Café, tucked away in Assagay, Hillcrest, is a hidden gem in KZN. With its lovely playground area for the kids, it's a great spot for families.
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the café is known for its wholesome breakfasts and lunches, wood-fired pizzas, home-baked treats like cakes and scones, and coffee.
Beyond the delicious fresh food, Bona Terra Café offers beautiful gardens and rustic decor that will make you feel as though you're visiting a farm.
Check out the post below made by Lortan, who highly recommends a visit – video courtesy of TikTok.
@lortan_lifestyle 📍 BONA TERRA HILLCREST If you are looking for things to do with the kids this school holiday, I’ve found the perfect spot. If you visit please let me know how was your experience. #Playarea #Kidfriendlyplaces #Childfriendlyplaces #Thingstodoindurban #CapCut ♬ original sound - Cpt. Levi
Bona Terra Café is also a great party venue for birthdays, baby showers, and more.
With its picturesque surroundings, mouthwatering menu, and play options for the kids, it's a clear winner for all families. Take a peek at their Instagram page to see highlights from a recent baby shower and some delicious-looking pizzas.
For booking enquiries, email [email protected] or call 062 602 2948. You'll find Bona Terra Café at 1 Bona Terra Road, Assagay, Hillcrest, South Africa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
