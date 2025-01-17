People's Park refurbished and ready for you and the family

If you haven’t heard, the People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium has recently revamped its kids' play area.

The play zones have been upgraded and repaired, ready to deliver hours of fun and laughter.

Described as a space for everyone, the People’s Park is the perfect place to relax, stretch your legs, and unwind with the family.

Pop by the People’s Park Café for a morning coffee, an afternoon lunch, or a weekend picnic. Bring the kids and their bikes, and enjoy watching them play from the café deck. Once they’ve worked up an appetite, let them pick something tasty from the kids' menu.