People's Park refurbished and ready for you and the family

Stretch your legs and let your hair down, because the People’s Park was made for taking it easy with the family.

The Peoples Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium
The Peoples Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium/Facebook/mmstadium

If you haven’t heard, the People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium has recently revamped its kids' play area.

The play zones have been upgraded and repaired, ready to deliver hours of fun and laughter. 

Described as a space for everyone, the People’s Park is the perfect place to relax, stretch your legs, and unwind with the family.

Pop by the People’s Park Café for a morning coffee, an afternoon lunch, or a weekend picnic. Bring the kids and their bikes, and enjoy watching them play from the café deck. Once they’ve worked up an appetite, let them pick something tasty from the kids' menu.

Check out this TikTok video where a Durban mother shares the fun her kids had at the park.

@thelocaldrifter #DurbanParents! Have you seen the #improved #peoplespark 🤩 the play area is closed in for a relaxed and safer experience. #kidsplayarea #durban #park #durbanpark #CapCut ♬ original sound - The Local Drifter 🇿🇦

The park is open daily from 05:00 to 19:00. The People’s Park Café operates from Friday to Sunday, 06:00 to 18:00.

Rental activities are available, depending on the weather:

  • Pedal Kart: R60 for 30 mins | R100 for 60 mins

  • 2-Seater Pedal Kart: R90 for 30 mins | R160 for 60 mins

  • Family Pedal Kart: R150 for 30 mins | R250 for 60 mins

  • Electric Bicycles: R150 for 30 mins | R250 for 60 mins


