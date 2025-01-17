People's Park refurbished and ready for you and the family
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Stretch your legs and let your hair down, because the People’s Park was made for taking it easy with the family.
Stretch your legs and let your hair down, because the People’s Park was made for taking it easy with the family.
If you haven’t heard, the People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium has recently revamped its kids' play area.
The play zones have been upgraded and repaired, ready to deliver hours of fun and laughter.
Described as a space for everyone, the People’s Park is the perfect place to relax, stretch your legs, and unwind with the family.
Pop by the People’s Park Café for a morning coffee, an afternoon lunch, or a weekend picnic. Bring the kids and their bikes, and enjoy watching them play from the café deck. Once they’ve worked up an appetite, let them pick something tasty from the kids' menu.
Check out this TikTok video where a Durban mother shares the fun her kids had at the park.
@thelocaldrifter #DurbanParents! Have you seen the #improved #peoplespark 🤩 the play area is closed in for a relaxed and safer experience. #kidsplayarea #durban #park #durbanpark #CapCut ♬ original sound - The Local Drifter 🇿🇦
The park is open daily from 05:00 to 19:00. The People’s Park Café operates from Friday to Sunday, 06:00 to 18:00.
Rental activities are available, depending on the weather:
Pedal Kart: R60 for 30 mins | R100 for 60 mins
2-Seater Pedal Kart: R90 for 30 mins | R160 for 60 mins
Family Pedal Kart: R150 for 30 mins | R250 for 60 mins
Electric Bicycles: R150 for 30 mins | R250 for 60 mins
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White Hou...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Something familiar washes up on Sydney beaches
Orb-shaped mysteries have been washing up on Australian shores since Oct...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago