Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Market
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Market is a platform that enables locals to trade safely and sustainably using preloved, unwanted, and second-hand items.
Finding a great market in any town can feel like a treasure hunt, but the Upper Highway Lifestyle Pop-Up could be just the spot you're looking for.
This exciting event will take place this weekend at the Historic Kloof Civic Hall, located at 31 Old Main Road, Kloof.
One of the main features of the market is the Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Boutique, founded by Sanja Hanekom. This market offers a unique opportunity for locals to buy, sell, and trade second-hand goods in a sustainable and community-driven setting.
At the market, you'll uncover a range of sustainable, thrifted styles, all handpicked for their charm and history. Hanekom created this market out of frustration with the challenges of selling second-hand items online, where scams and lack of transparency can often complicate transactions.
"Our platform provides a physical space for locals to connect, trade, and build a community."
Their mission, however, extends far beyond just providing a platform for trade.
Hanekom said, "We desire to challenge the culture of consumerism that is driving waste and pollution. We believe changing our consciousness around consumption and waste can create a more sustainable future. Our platform is a small but crucial step towards this goal, as we believe that second-hand trade is a key part of a circular, no-waste economy."
In its first year, the Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Market hosted 11 pop-up events and 30 one-day retail pop-ups.
These efforts quickly attracted a dedicated following, all united in their commitment to sustainable living.
Our events are bustling with activity, and we've inspired a community-driven movement that extends beyond our platform as the emergence of new micro-businesses and events inspired by our concept.
- Sanja Hanekom
The market takes place this Saturday, January 25, 2025. Check out the details below:
Venue: Historic Kloof Civic Hall, 31 Old Main Rd, Kloof
Time: 9:30 am to 2:00 pm
What to expect on the day:
Free entry
An indoor shopping experience featuring a variety of unique stalls and treasures
Patisserie and artisanal coffee to enjoy
Outdoor stalls and a gazebo area with refreshments, ice cream, potato twisters, popcorn, pasta, and more
A dog-friendly environment with free entry to sports grounds and the outdoor gym
You can bring your bikes, soccer balls, and basketballs for extra fun
Conveniently located across the road from Village Mall, with immediate access to parking
For more information, you can contact Sanja Hanekom:
Telephone: 073 625 6427
Email: [email protected]
Image Courtesy of iStock
