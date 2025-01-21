Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Market

Finding a great market in any town can feel like a treasure hunt, but the Upper Highway Lifestyle Pop-Up could be just the spot you're looking for.

This exciting event will take place this weekend at the Historic Kloof Civic Hall, located at 31 Old Main Road, Kloof.

One of the main features of the market is the Upper Highway Thrifted and Vintage Treasures Boutique, founded by Sanja Hanekom. This market offers a unique opportunity for locals to buy, sell, and trade second-hand goods in a sustainable and community-driven setting.

At the market, you'll uncover a range of sustainable, thrifted styles, all handpicked for their charm and history. Hanekom created this market out of frustration with the challenges of selling second-hand items online, where scams and lack of transparency can often complicate transactions.

"Our platform provides a physical space for locals to connect, trade, and build a community."