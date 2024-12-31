LEGO fun: The 'Piece' de Resistance at Gateway
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Ready, set, build! Join the LEGO fun activation at Gateway and unleash your creativity! Book now and get ready for a brick-tastic adventure!
This festive season, Gateway transformed into a winter wonderland of creativity and fun, courtesy of the LEGO fun holiday activation!
The activation opened on 6 December and will run until 6 January. LEGO enthusiasts of all ages are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey through 13 interactive zones.
What to expect
As you enter the magical world of LEGO, you'll be transported to Santa's workshop, where you'll receive an event activity booklet to guide you through your adventure.
That's not all! You'll also get to build paths to guide lost elves, design vehicles for the Christmas Express, and create festive ornaments to decorate a stunning LEGO Christmas tree.
Little ones will love the pre-school LEGO DUPLO area, while adults will be inspired by the breathtaking Botanical Zone, featuring an incredible range of flora and fauna-inspired LEGO sets.
And, as if all this fun wasn't enough, you'll also stand a chance to win exclusive LEGO sets and merchandise!
So, gather your family and friends and get ready for a brick-tastic adventure like no other! Tickets are available on Webtickets or at the venue.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience! Book your tickets now and give the gift of play this festive season!
Details
When: Until 6 Jan
Time: 10 am - 7 pm; last session starts at 6 pm
Where: Gateway, Cinema Level
Price: R25 for a 45-min session at Webtickets or at the venue, no cash payments.. Kids under 2 play for free.
