The Neon Safari NYE Party at Tipsy Flamingo
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Get ready to unleash your wild side at the Neon Safari NYE Party, where the vibes are untamed, the drinks are irresistible, and the energy is off the charts!
The Tipsy Flamingo, one of the top Cocktail Bars in KZN, will be transformed into a neon jungle wonderland on 31st December 2024. You can expect an atmosphere that combines exotic decor, insane music, and an electric crowd ready to welcome 2025 in style.
This isn’t your average New Years Eve party though. The Neon Safari will be something straight out of your wildest fantasies.
Imagine a jungle-themed Neon Wonderland, where you’ll be immersed in dazzling decor that transports you to a wild and glowing paradise.
UV Dancers will light up the stage with captivating performances under blacklights.
The Live VJ DJ will bring you non-stop tunes and a transcendent visual experience to keep you dancing until the early hours of 2025.
Tipsy Flamingo’s signature cocktails will be served throughout the night to complement the festive atmosphere with their designer liquid ambrosia.
And the best part is the midnight countdown, which will have you amped up for the new year with fireworks (literally and figuratively), champagne toasts, and an enchanting atmosphere to welcome 2025 in style.
Oh, and the dress code? Neon Jungle – so think glow, glam, and tropical heat!
This New Year’s Eve, Tipsy Flamingo invites everyone to step into the jungle, embrace the neon, and dance the night away. It’s a celebration that will have KZN talking long into the new year.
Tipsy Flamingo is pulling out all the stops to ensure that this celebration is as wild as it is unforgettable. So don’t miss the chance to end 2024 and begin 2025 with a night that’s LOUD, WILD, BOLD, and full of FLARE!
Oh, and in case you're wondering...
Where is it happening? Tipsy Flamingo, 15 Old Main Road, Kloof
When is it happening? Tuesday, 31st December 2024
How much is it to enter? It's FREE, but Tipsy Flamingo reserves the right of admission
How old is old enough to enter? Strictly 25+ ONLY
For more information or to resevre your spot, contact Tipsy Flamingo via WhatsApp on 083 556 5851.
