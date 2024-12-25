 Durban Summer Souk at the Durban Exhibition Centre
Durban Summer Souk at the Durban Exhibition Centre

Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Here's a great idea for a fun day with the family...

A picture of a ferris wheel and the Durban beachfront
A picture of a ferris wheel and the Durban beachfront/Facebook/DurbanSummerSouk

Everyone is excited to visit the annual event of Summer, The Durban Summer Souk. This year promises even more fun, food, and entertainment for families from all over KZN. 

The event started on the 24th of December 2024 and will run until 05 January 2025. The operating hours are between 12 midday to midnight daily. 

Described as one of South Africa's biggest shows right here in Durban with over 300 stalls, you can expect to visit both local and international shopping stalls, over 45 food stalls, daily entertainment, prize giveaways, a funfair, and carnival games for kids.

There will be comedy entertainment, fashion shows, and even clowns at the souk. 

The event will take place at the Durban Exhibition Centre, which is located on 11 Walnut Road, Durban City. 

For more information you can contact 031 208 1601 or email them on [email protected]

Video courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Facebook

