Kick-start 2025 at the Ballito Farmers Market

Celebrate the start of 2025 at the vibrant Ballito Farmers Market, with over 200 unique attractions offering fresh produce, crafts and live music.

Ballito farmers Market
Ballito Farmers Market / Facebook

Step into 2025 with the perfect mix of family fun, live music and unforgettable experiences at the Ballito Farmers Market, happening from January 3 to January 6.

The market promises something special for everyone, and it’s the best way to kick-start the new year.

Explore over 200 stalls, offering everything from farm-fresh produce to artisanal crafts, health and wellness products, fashion, and unique souvenirs.

Indulge in delicious meals and refreshing beverages, ranging from hearty Durban breakfasts to late lunches. It’s the ultimate spot to support local businesses while discovering hidden gems.

There’s also an incredible lineup of live musicians ready to take you on a journey of pure joy and relaxation.

Catch Chuck Bowden (Acoustic Stage, 09:00–11:45) and Mellowtones (Main Stage, 12:00–14:45) on Saturday.

Start your Sunday with Many Moore (Acoustic Stage, 09:00–11:45) and Blank Canvas (Main Stage, 12:00–14:45).

On Monday, Triple Beat (Main Stage from 12:00–14:45) wraps up the weekend’s festivities with energy and flair.

And don’t worry – the little ones won’t get bored. There are lots of exciting activities to keep them busy, including pony rides, zip lining, vintage train rides, dodgems, face painting, and bubble fun. 

Parents can also enjoy peace of mind with free entry, secure parking, and plenty of shaded spots to unwind.

The Ballito Farmers Market combines entertainment, shopping, and leisure in a welcoming pet-friendly environment. It’s the perfect weekend destination that you won’t want to miss.

Dates: Friday, 3 January to Monday, 6 January 2025

Times: 8AM to 3PM daily

Where: Located on the R102, heading from Umhlali towards Shakaskraal (searchable on Google and Apple Maps).

Cost: Free entry with safe parking available

