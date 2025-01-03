Kick-start 2025 at the Ballito Farmers Market

Step into 2025 with the perfect mix of family fun, live music and unforgettable experiences at the Ballito Farmers Market, happening from January 3 to January 6.

The market promises something special for everyone, and it’s the best way to kick-start the new year.

Explore over 200 stalls, offering everything from farm-fresh produce to artisanal crafts, health and wellness products, fashion, and unique souvenirs.

Indulge in delicious meals and refreshing beverages, ranging from hearty Durban breakfasts to late lunches. It’s the ultimate spot to support local businesses while discovering hidden gems.

There’s also an incredible lineup of live musicians ready to take you on a journey of pure joy and relaxation.