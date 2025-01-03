Kick-start 2025 at the Ballito Farmers Market
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Celebrate the start of 2025 at the vibrant Ballito Farmers Market, with over 200 unique attractions offering fresh produce, crafts and live music.
Celebrate the start of 2025 at the vibrant Ballito Farmers Market, with over 200 unique attractions offering fresh produce, crafts and live music.
Step into 2025 with the perfect mix of family fun, live music and unforgettable experiences at the Ballito Farmers Market, happening from January 3 to January 6.
The market promises something special for everyone, and it’s the best way to kick-start the new year.
Explore over 200 stalls, offering everything from farm-fresh produce to artisanal crafts, health and wellness products, fashion, and unique souvenirs.
Indulge in delicious meals and refreshing beverages, ranging from hearty Durban breakfasts to late lunches. It’s the ultimate spot to support local businesses while discovering hidden gems.
There’s also an incredible lineup of live musicians ready to take you on a journey of pure joy and relaxation.
Catch Chuck Bowden (Acoustic Stage, 09:00–11:45) and Mellowtones (Main Stage, 12:00–14:45) on Saturday.
Start your Sunday with Many Moore (Acoustic Stage, 09:00–11:45) and Blank Canvas (Main Stage, 12:00–14:45).
On Monday, Triple Beat (Main Stage from 12:00–14:45) wraps up the weekend’s festivities with energy and flair.
And don’t worry – the little ones won’t get bored. There are lots of exciting activities to keep them busy, including pony rides, zip lining, vintage train rides, dodgems, face painting, and bubble fun.
Parents can also enjoy peace of mind with free entry, secure parking, and plenty of shaded spots to unwind.
The Ballito Farmers Market combines entertainment, shopping, and leisure in a welcoming pet-friendly environment. It’s the perfect weekend destination that you won’t want to miss.
Dates: Friday, 3 January to Monday, 6 January 2025
Times: 8AM to 3PM daily
Where: Located on the R102, heading from Umhlali towards Shakaskraal (searchable on Google and Apple Maps).
Cost: Free entry with safe parking available
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago