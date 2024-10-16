Magic and make believe quest this Halloween in Hillcrest

This Halloween will be filled with ghoulish fun in Hillcrest.

The Fig Tree Farm and Volvo Cars Hillcrest have come together to host a lovely event on the weekend before Halloween. The Magic and Make-Believe Quest invites KZN to step into a world of enchantment.

The event will host a dress-up and treasure hunt, VR Simulators, a mini market, jumping castles, a bubble bounce house, candy floss, face painters, and so much more!