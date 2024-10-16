 Magic and make believe quest this Halloween in Hillcrest
Magic and make believe quest this Halloween in Hillcrest

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A great day out with the family this Halloween...

Little kids at a Halloween party
Little kids at a Halloween party/iStock/Rawpixel

This Halloween will be filled with ghoulish fun in Hillcrest.

The Fig Tree Farm and Volvo Cars Hillcrest have come together to host a lovely event on the weekend before Halloween. The Magic and Make-Believe Quest invites KZN to step into a world of enchantment. 

The event will host a dress-up and treasure hunt, VR Simulators, a mini market, jumping castles, a bubble bounce house, candy floss, face painters, and so much more!

Tickets for the event, which will take place on 26 October 2024 between 12pm and 3pm, can be acquired from Quicket

  • Date: 26 October 2024
  • Time 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Venue: Fig Tree Farm
  • Tickets - R150 per person/ R50 for spectators

Image Courtesy of iStock

