Renishaw Hills Christmas Pop Up Market
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Get a feel for the Christmas magic before Christmas at this artisanal market in Scottburgh.
The festive season is almost here and we are happy to announce that there is no shortage of events in and around KZN.
With the kids all done with their examinations, finding things to do on weekdays is a must from now on.
For instance, this Friday, 29 November 2024, the Renishaw Hills Lifestyle Estate will host a Christmas Pop Up Market in Scottburgh. The market promises to be a magical experience.
"There will be artisanal bread, sizzling bacon and eggs, and the warmth of freshly brewed coffee. There will be a host of unique gifts, locally made nougat, healthy dog treats, elegant vintage jewellery, and beautifully handcrafted leather and denim handbags."
"There will also be kids’ and adult clothing, pottery, art, stained glass, and jewellery by Polka Dot. The snacks also sound super inviting with items such as biltong, an array of cheeses, olive oils, sweet treats like fudge and donuts, and hearty curry and rice or vegetarian biryani."
The proceeds from the second-hand book sales will be donated to the Made For More charity.
This sounds like the perfect opportunity for a fun day out while also supporting local artisans and businesses.
Date: 29 November 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Venue: Mackaya Bella, Renishaw Hills Estate
Image Courtesy of iStock
