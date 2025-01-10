Fun with kids in KZN: Flag Animal Farm in Sheffield Beach

Flag Animal Farm is the perfect sensory experience for your little ones! The animal farm is jam-packed with animals, activities and fun. Whether you have a preteen, toddler or infant, prepare for a day filled with excitement.

According to their website, Flag Animal Farm is home to more than 1,000 rescued animals, reptiles and birds. The farm boasts:



Pony, horse and tractor rides

Reptile shows & handling

Outdoor playgrounds

A Dinosaur Park

2 Indoor play centres and nine covered party venues

Splash Waterpark and more.

Children from the age of 6 months can enjoy a fun horse ride with a handler and their parents present. Animal feed and fresh carrots are also available for a full experience of feeding the furry friends around the farm.

Some of the animals, such as pigs, sheep, and peacocks, roam free, creating an integrated experience unlike any other.