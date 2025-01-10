 Fun with kids in KZN: Flag Animal Farm in Sheffield Beach
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Looking for a fun, budget-friendly family outing in KZN? Flag Animal Farm is the perfect spot for kids and kids at heart!

Flag Animal Farm
Flag Animal Farm / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Flag Animal Farm is the perfect sensory experience for your little ones! The animal farm is jam-packed with animals, activities and fun. Whether you have a preteen, toddler or infant, prepare for a day filled with excitement.

According to their website, Flag Animal Farm is home to more than 1,000 rescued animals, reptiles and birds. The farm boasts:

  • Pony, horse and tractor rides

  • Reptile shows & handling

  • Outdoor playgrounds

  • A Dinosaur Park

  • 2 Indoor play centres and nine covered party venues

  • Splash Waterpark and more.

Children from the age of 6 months can enjoy a fun horse ride with a handler and their parents present. Animal feed and fresh carrots are also available for a full experience of feeding the furry friends around the farm.

Some of the animals, such as pigs, sheep, and peacocks, roam free, creating an integrated experience unlike any other.

Entry fees:
R80 for adults
R70 for kids 

Extras:

  • You can purchase animal feed/carrots for R18 when you enter.

  • If you would like to go on a tractor ride or pony ride, each ride ticket will set you back a mere R18.

  • Hungry? Thirsty? The farm has a quaint kiosk that serves fresh food, snacks, drinks, ice cream, and more!

  • Kids (and parents) who want to cool down are able to enjoy the mini waterpark on weekends, holidays and public holidays at R30 for an 1 hour slot.

Take a look at this video showing some of the activities that can be enjoyed with a baby at Flag Animal Farm: 

@reeeeeeeshni The *aesthetic* version of our trip to Flag Animal Farm with our cutiepatootie @Eggymcc #flaganimalfarm #animalfarm #TTDIKZN #thingstodoinkzn ♬ Silent Reflections - Elysian Ripples

