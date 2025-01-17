Krisp: The new restaurant taking Kloof by storm
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
From pasta to martinis and chocolate mousse, Krisp has an array of dishes for you to try out.
From pasta to martinis and chocolate mousse, Krisp has an array of dishes for you to try out.
Chloe Grace Greig's TikTok followers got a sneak peek into her luxurious dinner experience at Krisp, a new restaurant in Kloof.
"The videos don't even do the aesthetics justice, it is so gorgeous and the details are everything," Chloe gushed about the restaurant's ambience.
She took her followers on a culinary journey, showcasing the restaurant's stunning cocktail menu, which even features illustrations of the glasses each drink comes in.
For starters, Chloe highly recommended the focaccia and pork belly bites, saying, "If you go there, do yourself a favour and order those as a starter. You will not regret it."
She also shared her thoughts on the martini she ordered and the variety of mains she tried. The night ended on a sweet note with a decadent chocolate mousse.
Chloe's verdict? "All around it was a 10 out of 10 experience, so go and visit Krisp."
Take a look at her video here:
@chloe.grace.greig 10/10 highly recommend ⭐️ #newrestaurant #dinner #cocktails #restaurant #FoodTok #CapCut @Krisp cuisine & cocktails ♬ original sound - Chloe Grace Greig
Krisp also has areas for the kids to play and have fun while their parents enjoy a delicious dinner.
Details
Address: 67 Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill
WhatsApp: 077 397 5149
Social media: Instagram @krisp_cuisine_cocktails
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Gender reveal drama: Worst mother-in-law ever!
A mother ruined her son's perfect gender reveal moment and made it all a...East Coast Breakfast 31 minutes ago
-
TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White Hou...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago