 Krisp: The new restaurant taking Kloof by storm
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Krisp: The new restaurant taking Kloof by storm

Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie

From pasta to martinis and chocolate mousse, Krisp has an array of dishes for you to try out.

Krisp collage
Krisp collage / @chloe.grace.greig / TikTok

Chloe Grace Greig's TikTok followers got a sneak peek into her luxurious dinner experience at Krisp, a new restaurant in Kloof.

"The videos don't even do the aesthetics justice, it is so gorgeous and the details are everything," Chloe gushed about the restaurant's ambience.

ALSO READ: Visit Lake Eland Game Reserve on the KZN South Coast

She took her followers on a culinary journey, showcasing the restaurant's stunning cocktail menu, which even features illustrations of the glasses each drink comes in.

For starters, Chloe highly recommended the focaccia and pork belly bites, saying, "If you go there, do yourself a favour and order those as a starter. You will not regret it."

She also shared her thoughts on the martini she ordered and the variety of mains she tried. The night ended on a sweet note with a decadent chocolate mousse.

Chloe's verdict? "All around it was a 10 out of 10 experience, so go and visit Krisp."

Take a look at her video here:

@chloe.grace.greig 10/10 highly recommend ⭐️ #newrestaurant #dinner #cocktails #restaurant #FoodTok #CapCut @Krisp cuisine & cocktails ♬ original sound - Chloe Grace Greig


Krisp also has areas for the kids to play and have fun while their parents enjoy a delicious dinner. 

Details

  • Address: 67 Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill

  • WhatsApp: 077 397 5149

  • Social media: Instagram @krisp_cuisine_cocktails

ALSO READ: A kid-friendly spot for the holidays: Bona Terra Café

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Kloof Restaurant TTDIKZN

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.