Krisp: The new restaurant taking Kloof by storm

"The videos don't even do the aesthetics justice, it is so gorgeous and the details are everything," Chloe gushed about the restaurant's ambience.

Chloe Grace Greig's TikTok followers got a sneak peek into her luxurious dinner experience at Krisp, a new restaurant in Kloof.

She took her followers on a culinary journey, showcasing the restaurant's stunning cocktail menu, which even features illustrations of the glasses each drink comes in.

For starters, Chloe highly recommended the focaccia and pork belly bites, saying, "If you go there, do yourself a favour and order those as a starter. You will not regret it."

She also shared her thoughts on the martini she ordered and the variety of mains she tried. The night ended on a sweet note with a decadent chocolate mousse.

Chloe's verdict? "All around it was a 10 out of 10 experience, so go and visit Krisp."



Take a look at her video here: