Rory Petzer presents 'The Running Joke' at The Bond Shed

Our running man is now performing 'The Running Joke' for the people of Durban this weekend.

Rory Petzer presents 'The Running Joke', a hilarious comedy show that delves into the highs and lows of running, offering both runners and non-runners the perfect mix of humour and insight.

"Two-time Savanna Comics Choice Award winner and National Hype Man for the Champions, Rory, isn’t just a comedian—he’s a cultural force! This guy pops up everywhere – from national talk radio to news features, social media feeds, international online news publications and WhatsApp groups worldwide."

Limited tickets are on sale, and food will be sold at the event. The doors will open at 5pm.