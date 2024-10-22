 Rory Petzer presents 'The Running Joke' at The Bond Shed
Rory Petzer presents 'The Running Joke' at The Bond Shed

Our very own Rory Petzer promises to amuse audiences this weekend at The Bond Shed with his comedy show, 'The Running Joke'. 

Rory Petzer on a poster for his comedy show
Rory Petzer on a poster for his comedy show/Supplied

Our running man is now performing 'The Running Joke' for the people of Durban this weekend. 

Rory Petzer presents 'The Running Joke', a hilarious comedy show that delves into the highs and lows of running, offering both runners and non-runners the perfect mix of humour and insight.

"Two-time Savanna Comics Choice Award winner and National Hype Man for the Champions, Rory, isn’t just a comedian—he’s a cultural force! This guy pops up everywhere – from national talk radio to news features, social media feeds, international online news publications and WhatsApp groups worldwide."

Limited tickets are on sale, and food will be sold at the event. The doors will open at 5pm. 

Rory Petzer's The Running Joke Comedy Show poster
Rory Petzer's The Running Joke Comedy Show poster/Supplied

In 'The Running Joke', Rory combines his comedic flair for observational humour with his passion for running, sharing hilarious anecdotes about the many hours spent on the road. He might even tell you all about his experiences with the Comrades Marathon! Rory is known for his high-energy performances, sharp social commentary and clever wit, all of which you can expect in ‘The Running Joke’.

Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or have never even considered taking the stairs, Rory’s unique brand of comedy will keep you laughing all night!

Check him posing with his medal from this past weekend, where he participated in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon - courtesy of Instagram

Image Supplied 

