The Maritzburg Show is back and has something for everyone
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The Maritzburg Show is set to be one of the city’s best events of all time, with live music, stalls, displays, competitions, food, fun fair, and more!
A fun family-friendly event started this week and will run until the 20th of October 2024.
The Maritzburg Show is taking place at the Pietermaritzburg Showgrounds and promises something for everyone in the family.
"With a fresh approach highlighting our community’s identity, the Maritzburg show offers something for everyone. Special emphasis has been placed on children, featuring a dedicated jumping castle arena and the always-popular funfair. The 11-day event has been designed to celebrate KZN's vibrant and diverse community, offering unique cultural activities, shows, and events with broad appeal." (Maritzburg Show Website)
There will be live music by some of SA's best names, an action dog show, an Amapiano festival and fashion show, a pipe band, drone racing, a jumping castle arena, and more.
Check out the schedule of the days' events here.
The show's ticket prices are R150 per person; kids between five and twelve years old pay R100, kids under five get free entry, and seniors 65+ pay R100.
You can also buy your tickets online or at the gate.
Image Courtesy of Maritzburg Show Website
