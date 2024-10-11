The Maritzburg Show is back and has something for everyone

A fun family-friendly event started this week and will run until the 20th of October 2024.

The Maritzburg Show is taking place at the Pietermaritzburg Showgrounds and promises something for everyone in the family.

"With a fresh approach highlighting our community’s identity, the Maritzburg show offers something for everyone. Special emphasis has been placed on children, featuring a dedicated jumping castle arena and the always-popular funfair. The 11-day event has been designed to celebrate KZN's vibrant and diverse community, offering unique cultural activities, shows, and events with broad appeal." (Maritzburg Show Website)

