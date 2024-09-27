Free yoga classes for kids at Musgrave Market this weekend

A fun-filled day for the kids awaits, with a meet and greet with Sky from 'Paw Patrol' and a kids' play area.

The kids' school holidays are ending, and most parents might be breathing a sigh of relief. That being said, it's been an eventful week with the snow and the busy itineraries for some kids who had play dates, mall visits, and fun activities planned out for them. For those kids who didn't get to do much because their parents were working, we have something special on the cards. The Musgrave Market is back and has a fun-filled Saturday planned for the kids and the rest of the family.

This Saturday, 28th September 2024, The Musgrave Market will host a fun day for the kids. There will be free yoga classes for kids between the ages of three and 12 years and a kiddies' play area with a jumping castle. 'Paw Patrol' fans can expect to see Sky between 12pm and 2pm. The market is free and is pet-friendly so it's an excellent afternoon for the furry family members too. Check out their post on Instagram.



For queries on the yoga classes, you can WhatsApp this number - 083 308 7277. The Musgrave Market is at the Berea Park on Essenwood Road, Musgrave, Durban. For more information or queries about the market you can contact 073 625 6725.

