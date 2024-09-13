Catch Jeremy Loops Live at Durban Botanic Gardens this October
An exclusive new hit from Jeremy Loops at the next Old Mutual Music at the Lake Concert.
Get ready for an unforgettable Spring celebration as South Africa’s favourite singer-songwriter, Jeremy Loops, returns to Durban for the Old Mutual Music at the Lake concert series!
On Saturday, October 19, the Durban Botanic Gardens will come alive with vibrant tunes and family-friendly fun.
The festivities kick off at 2pm, and with the concert wrapping up by 7pm, it promises to be a perfect afternoon immersed in music at one of Durban’s most picturesque outdoor venues. With limited tickets available on Webtickets, you'll want to act fast to secure your spot!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, 19 October
- Location: Durban Botanic Gardens
- Tickets: Available now via Webtickets - https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1549490642
- Capacity: Limited to 2500 attendees
- Times: Gates open 14h00 - Show ends 19h00
What to expect?
Jeremy Loops is not just bringing his renowned live performance magic but also a brand-new track! His latest single, 'Go Again', is a powerful anthem of resilience and positivity. Co-written with Edd Holloway, 'Go Again' promises to be a highlight of his performance, giving fans a sneak peek into his upcoming album.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience Jeremy Loops live at the Durban Botanic Gardens. Enjoy the perfect family outing, surrounded by nature and incredible music. Book your tickets now!
