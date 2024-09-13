Catch Jeremy Loops Live at Durban Botanic Gardens this October

Get ready for an unforgettable Spring celebration as South Africa’s favourite singer-songwriter, Jeremy Loops, returns to Durban for the Old Mutual Music at the Lake concert series!

On Saturday, October 19, the Durban Botanic Gardens will come alive with vibrant tunes and family-friendly fun.

The festivities kick off at 2pm, and with the concert wrapping up by 7pm, it promises to be a perfect afternoon immersed in music at one of Durban’s most picturesque outdoor venues. With limited tickets available on Webtickets, you'll want to act fast to secure your spot!

Event Details: