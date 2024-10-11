Chills & Thrills! Celebrate Halloween at The Oaks

The spooky season is around the corner, which means it's time for trick-or-treating. The Oaks Hotel in Byrne Valley, Richmond, is planning a weekend-long interactive murder mystery event for Halloween.

The 'Murder Mystery Halloween' event occurs from October 25 to October 27.

"Take on the role of a suspect in our Murder Mystery and work together to unravel the tangled web of clues and alibis. Will you be the one to unmask the Killer or will you become the next victim?" the hotel said.

The Oaks says attendees can expect:



Intriguing characters and plot twists.

Immersive gameplay and puzzles.

Delicious-themed food and drinks.

The spookiest atmosphere and decorations

There will also be ghost tours, trick-or-treating, a horror movie marathon, and 'Monster Mash' karaoke. The event is kid-friendly.

"For your Tiny Terrors there will also be ghoulish games creepy crafting tractor rides and trick-or-treating. Be prepared for the whole family to have a howling good time this Halloween at The Oaks Hotel in Byrne."

Phone 033 212 2324 or email [email protected] for more details. You can also check out this post on their Facebook page.