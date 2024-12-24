Last day for the Christmas Collection Pop Up Shop

There's still hope for those of you who haven't been able to get all the gifts on your list.

The Christmas Collection Pop-Up Shop is at the Gateway Shopping Mall in Umhlanga. It is located next to Woolworths at the Crazy Store entrance of the mall.

When you visit this pop-up you can be sure to find a little bit of everything. There is an array of artisanal stores that have a host of locally-made gifts for your loved ones. So, as you find your specialised gifts for your loved ones, you're also supporting our local economy.