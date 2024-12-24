Last day for the Christmas Collection Pop Up Shop
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you haven't found a gift for someone special, here's your last chance to visit this Christmas pop-up shop at Gateway.
There's still hope for those of you who haven't been able to get all the gifts on your list.
The Christmas Collection Pop-Up Shop is at the Gateway Shopping Mall in Umhlanga. It is located next to Woolworths at the Crazy Store entrance of the mall.
When you visit this pop-up you can be sure to find a little bit of everything. There is an array of artisanal stores that have a host of locally-made gifts for your loved ones. So, as you find your specialised gifts for your loved ones, you're also supporting our local economy.
Vendors promise that you can find one-of-a-kind gifts at the pop-up shop. Today is the last day so make sure to get there before they close shop.
Durban mom Monique Delport called this a unique shopping experience and highly recommended it.
"This unique shopping experience includes a host of local brands and artisanal makers and creators selling their unique product offering, including jewellery, fashion, footwear, bags, leather products, accessories, homeware, baskets, home organisation, stationery, candles, watches, slippers, toys, slime, dog clothing, food, fudge and sweets to name a few."
For more information, you can contact Gateway Shopping Mall on:
Telephone: 0861 GATEWAY or 031 514 0500
WhatsApp: 031 514 0500Help Desk: 031 514 0600
Check out the video from Monique below - courtesy of TikTok.
@being_maddies_mom
Image Courtesy of TikTok
