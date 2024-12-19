Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
An event that promises to be filled with fun, food, entertainment, and fashion...
An event that promises to be filled with fun, food, entertainment, and fashion...
Something fun is happening at the Suncoast Casino Car Park 3...
The Durban Summer Family Fair Suncoast opens its doors to the public tomorrow and promises to entertain the entire family. The fair will serve everything from food to shopping to entertainment.
The Durban Summer Family Fair runs until 12 January 2025. The entry fee per person is R20. The event runs from 12 noon to midnight.
Check out the information poster below.
Read more: Jamming at the Ugu Reggae Music Festival
Remember that the Chetty's Fun Fair will be on-site, and the prices for the rides and attractions are separate. You can enquire about the price of the tickets for the rides at the fun fair.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Be responsible and keep the beach clean this holiday
As we convene with family and friends at the public beaches and pools, d...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
Dream Boys surprise shoppers with R100 or a mystery gift
Which one would you choose to take if they approached you?Danny Guselli 11 hours ago