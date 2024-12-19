 Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast
Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

An event that promises to be filled with fun, food, entertainment, and fashion...

A man standing at the Chettys Fun Fair
A man standing at the Chettys Fun Fair/TikTok Screenshot/durbanfamilyfairsuncoast

Something fun is happening at the Suncoast Casino Car Park 3...

The Durban Summer Family Fair Suncoast opens its doors to the public tomorrow and promises to entertain the entire family. The fair will serve everything from food to shopping to entertainment. 

The Durban Summer Family Fair runs until 12 January 2025. The entry fee per person is R20. The event runs from 12 noon to midnight. 

Check out the information poster below. 

A poster for the Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast
A poster for the Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast/TikTok Screenshot/durbanfamilyfairsuncoast

Remember that the Chetty's Fun Fair will be on-site, and the prices for the rides and attractions are separate. You can enquire about the price of the tickets for the rides at the fun fair. 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

