 Ring in the New Year with a great cave escape
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Ring in the New Year with a great cave escape

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A New Year's Eve cave escape! Ditch the party scene for something a little more nature-friendly and family-friendly.

Woman sitting inside a cave
Image credit: Durban Hiking and Adventures

Looking for a new and adventurous way to enter 2025? The New Year's Eve Cave Escape at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's Highmoor Campsite is the place to be on December 31.

It's the perfect escape for families who love hiking and aren't keen on ringing in the new year in crowded party venues. 

"Ring in the New Year with an extraordinary adventure at Aasvoel Krans Cave! This exclusive, family-friendly event is perfect for fit kids aged 8 and older, promising a magical experience for all," organisers said. 

Ditch the noisy party scene for the beautiful sounds and sights of nature.

"Embark on an easy hike to a breathtaking cave adorned with its very own enchanting waterfall. Spend the night beneath the stars, surrounded by nature's wonders, and welcome the new year in an unforgettable setting."

A professional guide will help you hike the 4.5km to the cave on December 31 and the 4.5km back on 1 January 2025. 

The cost of the escape is R1,799pp and R1,299pp for kids (U13). An overnight backpack, all sleeping gear, two cooked meals, coffee/tea, sparkling wine, entry fees, and permits are included.

Click here for more details about the trip and ticket sales. 

New Year's Eve Cave Escape poster
Image credit: Durban Hiking and Adventures

ALSO READ: The Ultimate Christmas After-Party at Virginia Airport

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: iStock

More From East Coast Radio:

New Year's Eve Moses Mabhida DJ Tira TKZEE

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.