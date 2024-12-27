 Kloof Family and Craft Market this December
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

If you want something to do this Sunday, 29 December 2024, here's an idea. 

View of people at a Farmers market exchanging goods for money/iStock/EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Who doesn't love a good market? 

They are great for families and a lovely way of getting bargains. Most people love markets because they get unique items you won't find in mainstream retail stores. 

Good news for market lovers: the Kloof Family and Craft Post Christmas Market is this Sunday, 29 December 2024. 

Entry to the market is free, and it starts at 9am. 

Marketgoers can expect a variety of vendors, live entertainment, a blood bank, arts and crafts, food, a jumping castle for the kids, and seating. 

The event is also pet-friendly. To learn more about the market, call 076 741 9321. 

Venue: 4 Dan Pienaar road, Kloof, South Africa

Time: 9:00 am

Image Courtesy of iStock

