Kloof Family and Craft Market this December
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you want something to do this Sunday, 29 December 2024, here's an idea.
Who doesn't love a good market?
They are great for families and a lovely way of getting bargains. Most people love markets because they get unique items you won't find in mainstream retail stores.
Good news for market lovers: the Kloof Family and Craft Post Christmas Market is this Sunday, 29 December 2024.
Entry to the market is free, and it starts at 9am.
Marketgoers can expect a variety of vendors, live entertainment, a blood bank, arts and crafts, food, a jumping castle for the kids, and seating.
The event is also pet-friendly. To learn more about the market, call 076 741 9321.
Venue: 4 Dan Pienaar road, Kloof, South Africa
Time: 9:00 am
Image Courtesy of iStock
