Join the TMG Colour Run 2025 at the Westville Country Club

Get ready to add a splash of colour to your weekend! The TMG Colour Run is back and brighter than ever, taking place this Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Westville Country Club.

This year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and more vibrant, with participants choosing between a 5km or 1km run. Arrive in black and white and leave covered in a rainbow of colour!

Beyond the run, expect live music, delicious food stalls, and bursts of colour at every turn.