Join the TMG Colour Run 2025 at the Westville Country Club

Join the TMG Colour Run 2025 at Westville Country Club
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Get ready, set, and run with some colour...
Get ready, set, and run with some colour...
Get ready to add a splash of colour to your weekend! The TMG Colour Run is back and brighter than ever, taking place this Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Westville Country Club.
This year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and more vibrant, with participants choosing between a 5km or 1km run. Arrive in black and white and leave covered in a rainbow of colour!
Beyond the run, expect live music, delicious food stalls, and bursts of colour at every turn.
Read more: Lotus Aura Spa and Salon in Pietermaritzburg
Remember, the TMG Colour Run is all about fun, not finish times! It’s a chance to bring together families and communities for a vibrant, joy-filled experience.
The rules are simple:
1. Start in black and white
2. End in colour
Whether you choose to walk, dance, or run, the highlight of the day is the explosive colour throws and the kaleidoscope of hues you’ll be covered in.
Details are as follows:
Venue: Westville Country Club
Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025
Time: The race starts at 9 am but arrive by 8:30 am to register
Tickets: R50 per person
Colour powders: R10 per packet (sold separately online)
Don’t miss this family-friendly event – get your tickets and colour powders now on Quicket!
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
From waste to wonderland: Crèche made of recycled material
Goal50 is an ECD centre made from recycled waste. This innovative centre...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
How to handle someone who doesn't respect your boundaries
Setting boundaries with loved ones (and sometimes strangers) isn't alway...Danny Guselli 10 hours ago