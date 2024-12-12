Jamming at the Ugu Reggae Music Festival

Get ready to experience the best of South Africa's reggae music this festive season.

The Ugu Reggae Music Festival will take place on December 28 at Zuri Beach in Margate. The Lucky Dube Band, Jahseed Di Fireseed, Afrika Cele, Bongo Riot De Rebirth, and more, are all set to keep the crowd jamming throughout the festival.

"The Lucky Dube Band has travelled all around the world in all major cities but has never been to Margate, history is NOW being rewritten by the organiser, Ms Afrika Cele. The band has reunited to continue the mission and legacy of their iconic frontman, who brought African reggae to the international stage," organisers said in a statement.

Lucky’s son, Thokozani TK Dube, is now the band's frontman. In an interview with Drum in November, he said festivalgoers can expect nothing but good vibes.

"This performance will be an emotional and powerful journey. Audiences can expect the timeless music they love, filled with energy, passion, and a strong connection to Lucky Dube’s message.”

He added that the band will "deliver a mix of his greatest hits and songs that inspire hope and unity".

"For me, it’s not just about playing music – it’s about creating a moment where people feel the spirit of my father’s legacy and leave inspired.”

The festival is a partnership between Mayibuye Entertainment and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture through the National Arts Council of South Africa.

Entry to the festival costs R250, and you can buy your tickets here.

In the words of Jamaican reggae icon, "We're jammin', jammin'/ And I hope you like jammin', too."