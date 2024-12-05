Fun and flavour awaits at the Wild Coast Gin Festival
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It doesn't get any better than a gin festival at a beach resort with gorgeous ocean views...
It doesn't get any better than a gin festival at a beach resort with gorgeous ocean views...
The countdown to the Schweppes Wild Coast Gin Festival is officially underway.
Taking place at the Wild Coast Sun beach resort in Port Edward on Saturday, December 14, the event promises to be a dream come true for gin lovers.
"Enjoy tastings from a wide selection of local gin brands, from craft favourites to popular classics. Whether you’re a gin connoisseur or just looking for a refreshing day out, the event offers something for everyone. Alongside the gin, you'll find food stalls with delicious eats to satisfy every palate, perfectly paired with your favourite cocktails," organisers stated.
Don't forget to bring your dancing shoes because DJs will be on hand to entertain the crowd.
When they arrive, attendees can look forward to a complimentary gin cocktail. The summer festival starts at 12h00 and ends at 22h00.
Tickets cost R280 per person. You can book on Howler here.
Persons under the age of 18 will not be allowed entry.
ALSO READ: CoComelon Sing-A-Long Live at Durban ICC
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Must-visit Blue Flag beaches along the South Coast
Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, these five beaches are summer...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
35 days, 1,222km: A race to rebuild a school
In just over a month, Matthew Murray and Charles Raw are planning to run...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago