Fun and flavour awaits at the Wild Coast Gin Festival

The countdown to the Schweppes Wild Coast Gin Festival is officially underway.

Taking place at the Wild Coast Sun beach resort in Port Edward on Saturday, December 14, the event promises to be a dream come true for gin lovers.

"Enjoy tastings from a wide selection of local gin brands, from craft favourites to popular classics. Whether you’re a gin connoisseur or just looking for a refreshing day out, the event offers something for everyone. Alongside the gin, you'll find food stalls with delicious eats to satisfy every palate, perfectly paired with your favourite cocktails," organisers stated.

Don't forget to bring your dancing shoes because DJs will be on hand to entertain the crowd.

When they arrive, attendees can look forward to a complimentary gin cocktail. The summer festival starts at 12h00 and ends at 22h00.

Tickets cost R280 per person. You can book on Howler here.

Persons under the age of 18 will not be allowed entry.