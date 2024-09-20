Enjoy the Durban family picnic and kids carnival this school holidays
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Durban family picnic and kids carnival is taking place at the Munies Hockey Club on 28 September.
Schools are closed in South Africa.
One of the frustrating things for parents is keeping kids entertained.
Fortunately, the Durban family picnic and kids' carnival is designed to ensure that parents don't have to stress about keeping the family entertained.
The event is taking place on the 28th of September.
The whole family will bond through music, food, performances, carnival games, and rides.
Children will be entertained through the following fun activities:
Giant Slides
Adventure Island
Foam Pit machine
Swimming pools
Jumping Castles
Train Ride
Stilt walkers and more.
The event will take place at Munies Hockey Club.
Parents can also entertain themselves at the venue's bar, as no alcohol is allowed to be brought into the venue.
See more about the event here.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @brebca
