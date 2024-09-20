Enjoy the Durban family picnic and kids carnival this school holidays

Schools are closed in South Africa.

One of the frustrating things for parents is keeping kids entertained.

Fortunately, the Durban family picnic and kids' carnival is designed to ensure that parents don't have to stress about keeping the family entertained.

The event is taking place on the 28th of September.

The whole family will bond through music, food, performances, carnival games, and rides.

Children will be entertained through the following fun activities:

Giant Slides

Adventure Island

Foam Pit machine

Swimming pools

Jumping Castles

Train Ride

Stilt walkers and more.

The event will take place at Munies Hockey Club.

Parents can also entertain themselves at the venue's bar, as no alcohol is allowed to be brought into the venue.

