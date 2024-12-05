 Fig Tree Farm Festive Market in the Park
Fig Tree Farm Festive Market in the Park

Updated | By East Coast Radio

"Set on the gently rolling hills between Hillcrest and Waterfall, Fig Tree Farm is a lively gathering place for families, adventure lovers and foodies." 

A night time shot of a market for Christmas
A night time shot of a market for Christmas/iStock/

If you're up for something fun this weekend, we have just the place for you. 

The Fig Tree Farm is hosting its Festive Market in the Park this weekend and promises to get everyone in the festive spirit. With over 70 vendors to shop from, you can get anything from Christmas gifts to food.

There will be seasonal treats, yummy food, and fun activities for the children. 

The market is set on the beautiful grounds of the Fig Tree Farm and has a nostalgic feel about it with its history and heritage to KZN. 

Established in 1896, Fig Tree Farm is one of the original farmsteads from when Hillcrest was founded as a stopover between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. 

Set on the gently rolling hills between Hillcrest and Waterfall, Fig Tree Farm is a lively gathering place for families, adventure lovers and foodies. Visitors, young and old, are invited to enjoy our beautiful grounds, restaurants, retailers and activities.

The market will run over the weekend, check out the operating hours below:

07 | December 2024 - Saturday - 9h00 am and 4h00 pm

08 | December 2024 - Sunday - 09h00 am and 03h00 pm

Venue: Inanda Road, Hillcrest, South Africa 

Telephone: 076 808 1455

Image Courtesy of iStock

