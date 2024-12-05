Fig Tree Farm Festive Market in the Park

If you're up for something fun this weekend, we have just the place for you.

The Fig Tree Farm is hosting its Festive Market in the Park this weekend and promises to get everyone in the festive spirit. With over 70 vendors to shop from, you can get anything from Christmas gifts to food.

There will be seasonal treats, yummy food, and fun activities for the children.

The market is set on the beautiful grounds of the Fig Tree Farm and has a nostalgic feel about it with its history and heritage to KZN.