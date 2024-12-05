Fig Tree Farm Festive Market in the Park
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"Set on the gently rolling hills between Hillcrest and Waterfall, Fig Tree Farm is a lively gathering place for families, adventure lovers and foodies."
"Set on the gently rolling hills between Hillcrest and Waterfall, Fig Tree Farm is a lively gathering place for families, adventure lovers and foodies."
If you're up for something fun this weekend, we have just the place for you.
The Fig Tree Farm is hosting its Festive Market in the Park this weekend and promises to get everyone in the festive spirit. With over 70 vendors to shop from, you can get anything from Christmas gifts to food.
There will be seasonal treats, yummy food, and fun activities for the children.
The market is set on the beautiful grounds of the Fig Tree Farm and has a nostalgic feel about it with its history and heritage to KZN.
Established in 1896, Fig Tree Farm is one of the original farmsteads from when Hillcrest was founded as a stopover between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Set on the gently rolling hills between Hillcrest and Waterfall, Fig Tree Farm is a lively gathering place for families, adventure lovers and foodies. Visitors, young and old, are invited to enjoy our beautiful grounds, restaurants, retailers and activities.
The market will run over the weekend, check out the operating hours below:
07 | December 2024 - Saturday - 9h00 am and 4h00 pm
08 | December 2024 - Sunday - 09h00 am and 03h00 pm
Venue: Inanda Road, Hillcrest, South Africa
Telephone: 076 808 1455
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Must-visit Blue Flag beaches along the South Coast
Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, these five beaches are summer...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
35 days, 1,222km: A race to rebuild a school
In just over a month, Matthew Murray and Charles Raw are planning to run...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago