Umhlanga Rocks 2024 Music Festival: Live music and great vibes
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Arno Carstens, The Kickstands, Wonderboom, and more are bringing the house down this weekend...
Put on your dancing shoes because it's time to rock and roll!
The Umhlanga Rocks 2024 Music Festival, which features an epic lineup of local talent, will take place at Umhlanga Centre, Ridge Road, on September 22.
The lineup includes award-winning musician Arno Carstens, who will perform some of his biggest hits at the festival this Sunday.
Wonderboom, The Kickstands, Broken Advocate, and Blood Brother will join the 'Go Easy Love' singer. Broken Advocate says festivalgoers can look forward to "live music and great vibes".
"We are excited to be performing alongside some of South Africa’s great music legends," the band wrote on Instagram.
Tickets for the festival are R160pp. The show gets underway at 11am.
Get your tickets on ticketpro.co.za now!
You can also buy tickets at Umhlanga Rocks SUPERSPAR. "Don’t miss out on a day full of incredible music and good vibes!" the retailer wrote on Instagram.
Main image credit: Instagram/via @umhlangarockssuperspar (*edited)
