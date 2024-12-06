Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival at Kings Park Stadium
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival promises to be a colourful event this year...
Would you like a fun and vibrant event to take the kids to?
Well, the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival is next weekend. The event will be filled with great music, performances by a lineup of artists to entertain you till late, and various kids' activities.
VENUE: Kings Park Stadium
DATE: 14 December 2024
TIME: 10:00 to 18:00.
THEME: White T-shirts (for colour powder)
The kids' tickets include Giant Slides, an Adventure Island Foam Pit Machine, Swimming pools, Jumping Castles, Train Rides, and Stilt walkers.
In addition, there will be a Rodeo Bull, Go Karting, Face Painting, Swings and more at an added cost.
The ticket prices are as follows:
- General Adult Ticket R150
- Kids Ticket R170
Group Packages
- Family Group 2 ( 3 kids & 2 adults) R725
- Family Group 3 ( 3 kids & 3 adults) R870
- Family Group 4 (1 kids & 2 adult) R450
- Family Group 5 (3 kids & 1 adult) R600
- Family Group 6 (1 adult & 2 kids) R450
- Family Group 1 ( 2 kids & 2 adults) R580
You can get your tickets from Computicket-boxoffice.com
Families are allowed to bring the following items:
- Cooler box - R100
- Folding Chairs
- Picnic Basket (no bottles)
- Gazebo
Image Courtesy of Facebook
