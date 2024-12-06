Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival at Kings Park Stadium

Would you like a fun and vibrant event to take the kids to?

Well, the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival is next weekend. The event will be filled with great music, performances by a lineup of artists to entertain you till late, and various kids' activities.

VENUE: Kings Park Stadium

DATE: 14 December 2024

TIME: 10:00 to 18:00.

THEME: White T-shirts (for colour powder)