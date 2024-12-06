 Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival at Kings Park Stadium
Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival at Kings Park Stadium

The Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival promises to be a colourful event this year...

People enjoying themselves at a carnival day in Durban
People enjoying themselves at a carnival day in Durban/Facebook/durban.family.picnic

Would you like a fun and vibrant event to take the kids to? 

Well, the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival is next weekend. The event will be filled with great music, performances by a lineup of artists to entertain you till late, and various kids' activities.

VENUE: Kings Park Stadium

DATE: 14 December 2024

TIME: 10:00 to 18:00.

THEME: White T-shirts (for colour powder)

The kids' tickets include Giant Slides, an Adventure Island Foam Pit Machine, Swimming pools, Jumping Castles, Train Rides, and Stilt walkers. 

In addition, there will be a Rodeo Bull, Go Karting, Face Painting, Swings and more at an added cost. 

The ticket prices are as follows: 

  • General Adult Ticket R150
  • Kids Ticket R170 

Group Packages

  • Family Group 2 ( 3 kids & 2 adults) R725
  • Family Group 3 ( 3 kids & 3 adults) R870
  • Family Group 4 (1 kids & 2 adult) R450
  • Family Group 5 (3 kids & 1 adult) R600
  • Family Group 6 (1 adult & 2 kids) R450
  • Family Group 1 ( 2 kids & 2 adults) R580

You can get your tickets from Computicket-boxoffice.com

Families are allowed to bring the following items: 

  • Cooler box - R100
  • Folding Chairs
  • Picnic Basket (no bottles)
  • Gazebo

Image Courtesy of Facebook

