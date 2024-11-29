Durban Family Fun Day Picnic
Take in the energy and fun of being with family and friends as we start the December period.
If there's one thing we love about South Africans, especially Durbanites, they are not afraid of a bit of rain.
According to the South African Weather Services, we can expect some rain on Sunday, 1 December, but we still enjoy a good shin-dig before.
This Sunday, 1 December, the Munies Hockey Club on John Zikhali Road will host a Family Fun Day Picnic.
Nobhula Events And Marketing and Famous presents its 9th annual Durban Family Fun Day Picnic, pumped with joyous chronicles again this year. The Grand picnic of all times. Families can look forward to amazing games for kids, great performances and soothing music while picnicking.
The event will start at 10 am and run through the evening till 10 pm.
Tickets are now available on the Web tickets website:
Kids - R95
Adult - R150
Cooler Box - R150 No Bottles Allowed
Click here on Webtickets.co.za to purchase your tickets.
You can kickstart your December holidays with the entire family on this fun day out.
Also note that camping gear is permitted, and cooler boxes are also allowed at an extra charge.
For more information, you can contact Nobuhle Events on 082 727 9236 or email [email protected]
Image Courtesy of Facebook
