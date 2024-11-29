If there's one thing we love about South Africans, especially Durbanites, they are not afraid of a bit of rain.

According to the South African Weather Services, we can expect some rain on Sunday, 1 December, but we still enjoy a good shin-dig before.

This Sunday, 1 December, the Munies Hockey Club on John Zikhali Road will host a Family Fun Day Picnic.

Nobhula Events And Marketing and Famous presents its 9th annual Durban Family Fun Day Picnic, pumped with joyous chronicles again this year. The Grand picnic of all times. Families can look forward to amazing games for kids, great performances and soothing music while picnicking.