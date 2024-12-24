 BunduSplash 2024: 72 hours of non-stop fun in KZN
BunduSplash 2024: 72 hours of non-stop fun in KZN

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Start 2025 with 72 hours of epic music, camping, and adrenaline-pumping adventures at BunduSplash 2024!

BunduSplash 2024 poster
BunduSplash 2024 poster / Supplied

BunduSplash 2024 is bringing the heat to Palm Place, KZN! Imagine 72 hours of non-stop music, camping under the stars, and adrenaline-filled activities like quad-biking, paintball, and water games.

Here's what you can expect:

  • Lit music lineup featuring top local artists across multiple genres.
  • Thrilling activities to get your heart racing.
  • Camping under the stars with dedicated family-friendly and vibey zones.
  • Delicious food trucks and drink stalls to satisfy your cravings.
  • Family-friendly fun with dedicated kids' zones and activities.
  • VIP experiences for those who want to level up their festival game.

J Sbu, one of the talented DJs performing at the event, says:  ”It's a two-hour drive from Durban. It's worth every minute. Because as you drive there, you're going to see beautiful sights. But as you get there, the excitement of the space, the openness of it, is going to make you feel like a new beginning, and that's what this place offers, and that's what this event is all about”.

He's right! With a lineup featuring amazing South African talents, including himself, DJ Zika, DJ Lag, and Dim Tudor, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

As J Sbu puts it, "It's out in the wild. It's immersing yourself into nature while being entertained by a bunch of amazing South African acts."

Details

When: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM - Thu 2 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM

Where: Mr566 Road, Camperdown, South Africa

Who: Music lovers, thrill-seekers, and festival fanatics

Tickets start at R100 and are available to purchase on Computicket.

