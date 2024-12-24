BunduSplash 2024: 72 hours of non-stop fun in KZN

BunduSplash 2024 is bringing the heat to Palm Place, KZN! Imagine 72 hours of non-stop music, camping under the stars, and adrenaline-filled activities like quad-biking, paintball, and water games.

J Sbu, one of the talented DJs performing at the event, says: ”It's a two-hour drive from Durban. It's worth every minute. Because as you drive there, you're going to see beautiful sights. But as you get there, the excitement of the space, the openness of it, is going to make you feel like a new beginning, and that's what this place offers, and that's what this event is all about”.



He's right! With a lineup featuring amazing South African talents, including himself, DJ Zika, DJ Lag, and Dim Tudor, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.



As J Sbu puts it, "It's out in the wild. It's immersing yourself into nature while being entertained by a bunch of amazing South African acts."