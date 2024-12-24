BunduSplash 2024: 72 hours of non-stop fun in KZN
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Start 2025 with 72 hours of epic music, camping, and adrenaline-pumping adventures at BunduSplash 2024!
Start 2025 with 72 hours of epic music, camping, and adrenaline-pumping adventures at BunduSplash 2024!
BunduSplash 2024 is bringing the heat to Palm Place, KZN! Imagine 72 hours of non-stop music, camping under the stars, and adrenaline-filled activities like quad-biking, paintball, and water games.
Here's what you can expect:
- Lit music lineup featuring top local artists across multiple genres.
- Thrilling activities to get your heart racing.
- Camping under the stars with dedicated family-friendly and vibey zones.
- Delicious food trucks and drink stalls to satisfy your cravings.
- Family-friendly fun with dedicated kids' zones and activities.
- VIP experiences for those who want to level up their festival game.
J Sbu, one of the talented DJs performing at the event, says: ”It's a two-hour drive from Durban. It's worth every minute. Because as you drive there, you're going to see beautiful sights. But as you get there, the excitement of the space, the openness of it, is going to make you feel like a new beginning, and that's what this place offers, and that's what this event is all about”.
He's right! With a lineup featuring amazing South African talents, including himself, DJ Zika, DJ Lag, and Dim Tudor, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.
As J Sbu puts it, "It's out in the wild. It's immersing yourself into nature while being entertained by a bunch of amazing South African acts."
Details
When: Tue 31 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM - Thu 2 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM
Where: Mr566 Road, Camperdown, South Africa
Who: Music lovers, thrill-seekers, and festival fanatics
Tickets start at R100 and are available to purchase on Computicket.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Tackling love: The real story behind the Sharksfest proposal
This rugby-loving couple's proposal story will melt your heart! Ruewel a...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Stacey and J Sbu's 2024: Laughter, tears and lovely memories
From heartwarming milestones to hilarious antics, we're taking a trip do...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago