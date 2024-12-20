Delaine Cools' Dreaming In Rainbows Art exhibition

There is something to be said about exploring the world of art and how it can transport you to a different realm.

Renowned local artist Delaine Cools has managed to captivate audiences with her latest exhibition, 'Dreaming In Rainbows', which opened on Sunday, 1 December 2024 at the Tatham Art Gallery in Pietermaritzburg.

This highly anticipated showcase features a vibrant collection of works that explore the interplay of colour, light, and emotion.

'Dreaming In Rainbows' is a celebration of the artist's unique vision and creative journey. Each piece in the exhibition reflects Cools' signature style, characterised by bold hues and dynamic compositions that evoke a sense of wonder and joy. Visitors will be transported into a world where imagination and reality blend seamlessly, offering a truly immersive experience.