Delaine Cools' Dreaming In Rainbows Art exhibition
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"I am thrilled to share 'Dreaming In Rainbows' with the public. This exhibition is a culmination of my exploration into the emotional impact of colour and how it can transform our perception of the world around us," says Delaine Cools.
There is something to be said about exploring the world of art and how it can transport you to a different realm.
Renowned local artist Delaine Cools has managed to captivate audiences with her latest exhibition, 'Dreaming In Rainbows', which opened on Sunday, 1 December 2024 at the Tatham Art Gallery in Pietermaritzburg.
This highly anticipated showcase features a vibrant collection of works that explore the interplay of colour, light, and emotion.
'Dreaming In Rainbows' is a celebration of the artist's unique vision and creative journey. Each piece in the exhibition reflects Cools' signature style, characterised by bold hues and dynamic compositions that evoke a sense of wonder and joy. Visitors will be transported into a world where imagination and reality blend seamlessly, offering a truly immersive experience.
Check out some of her vibrant pieces in the below reel from Instagram.
The exhibition will run until Sunday, 26 January 2025, with gallery hours from 09h00 to 17h00 (Tuesday to Sunday).
"The exhibition is a celebration of Cools’ passion for nature, culture, and self-expression. Known for her vibrant and evocative work, Cools has previously showcased her art on national and international stages, but this marks a special milestone in her artistic journey."
Being a child of the rainbow nation, I couldn’t have asked for a better theme,” shared Cools. “It represents not only my colourful artworks but also my state of mind as a South African. It’s a celebration of everything about us that is vibrant, diverse, and worth cherishing.
- Delaine Cools
Image Supplied
